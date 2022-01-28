Google Launches Offers Tab on Play Store | Discover Games, Apps, and More Deals

Google Play Store released a new feature centered on different deals on games, applications, books, and more. The newly-launched Offers Tab is now available in the app for customers looking for the best discounts for their favorite in-store purchases.

Google Play Store Offers Tab

According to a report by Engadget on Friday, Jan. 28, the Offers Tab can be found just below the Play screen, where you can see stuff such as Movies & TV, Games, Apps, and Books.

It is to note that this new app section is different from the current "Offers and notifications" section, although they appear to be similar in purpose.

"[Offers is] a new tab in the Google Play Store app to help you discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more," Google noted in a blog.

Moreover, when you click on the Offers tab, you can see more deals that might help you pick a particular game or app. There are also offers on movie rentals if you tap the section.

To add, Android Police wrote in the article that you can even see in-game purchases and app trials that you can enjoy, especially for game savvy fans who usually stand by on the Play Store.

Google Rolled Out 'Offers' in 2011

Google previously launched "Offers", a dedicated app for Android users. This allows you to browse for possible offers nearby your location.

However, this was already an old update that took place when Google Play was still called "Android Market." It has first become popular to "Eclair" (Android 2.1) users.

While its user interface is poorly-designed at that time, the new one now offers a more user-friendly UI with a variety of products to choose from.

As of press time, Google Play Store's Offers Tab is now available in the US, Indonesia, and India. It is expected to be accessible in other locations in late 2022.

Google Play Store to Remove Verizon as Subscription Payment Method

In a separate article from Android Central, Google announced that it would now drop Verizon as its billing carrier. This means that users can no longer pay their app subscriptions through it.

According to the search engine giant on its support page, Google Play customers will be notified through their emails that the Verizon carrier billing support will be cut on Feb. 22.

In response, Verizon said that it was just a business decision. However, one Reddit user said that the removal of the service was attributed to security issues.

Elsewhere, a rumored foldable notepad armed with Google Tensor is expected to arrive later this year, per Tech Times earlier this week.

