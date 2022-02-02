NASA confirms the first Axiom Space mission's astronauts. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration worked with its international partners to approve the crew members of the Ax-1 crew.

The official astronauts of the upcoming Axiom Space mission consist of the following experts:

Ax-1 Mission's prime members

Michael López-Alegría (A former NASA astronaut born in Space and raised in California. He will serve as the team's mission commander)

Larry Connor (He will serve as the mission's main pilot)

Mark Pathy (One of Ax-1 Mission's space specialists)

Eytan Stibbe (Another of Ax-1 Mission's space specialists)

First Axiom Space Mission's Other Details

According to NASA Gov's official blog post, the first space mission of Axiom Space is expected to be launched on Mar. 30. Ax-1 crew will use the Crew Dragon Endeavour, departing from Launch Complex 39A.

The launch area is located at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On the other hand, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will be used to send the crew into orbit.

Once they are in space, the Crew Dragon Endeavour is expected to take 10 days to visit the ISS and return back to Earth. After that, the capsule is expected to fall down to the coast of Florida.

NASA Still Hasn't Approve Ax-1's Space Activities

Although the people included in Axio Space's Ax-1 crew are confirmed, the international space union hasn't approved any space activity of the first mission.

The proposed mission space activities are still under review. One of these is the microgravity research portfolio that the astronauts plan to undertake in orbit.

"The goal for the Ax-1 crew is to set a standard for all future private astronaut missions in terms of our preparation and professionalism," said Lopez-Alegria.

Meanwhile, Science Focus reported that the Ax-1 mission is expected to be the company's first step in making space travel more commercially viable.

In other news, ISS astronauts recently checked each other's health using advanced space technologies. On the other hand, SpaceX Falcon 9 Italian satellite launch has been delayed once again.

