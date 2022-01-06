Twitter launched its Video Reaction Reply today. It is now on a beta testing phase for iOS users, bringing the latest feature of the social media to its applications. The feature would automatically be available on the app if one's device is updated to the newest version of the iOS and Twitter app, featuring the new way to reply.

Twitter Video Reaction Reply: New Feature on iOS Beta

Twitter Support released a new tweet saying that people can now reply using a video reaction that captures everything they need to say or do to showcase their content to the world. The video reply will convey more emotions and dedication to one's tweet, giving people more opportunities to express themselves.

A Product Lead at Twitter, Sam Haveson, shared one of the earliest video reaction replies on social media, saying that the feature is for the public using social media. Moreover, the new feature is a testament to Twitter's continued work on its platform.

The feature shows that the company evolves or improves the experience in social media.

We want to give you more creative ways to join the conversation and express yourself on Twitter. Starting today, we’re rolling out a test on iOS that gives you the option to Quote Tweet with a reaction video (or photo) with your very own Tweet Take.



Here’s my take👇🏻📸 https://t.co/RLolp062GA pic.twitter.com/21qlYk2hh5 — Sam Haveson (@samhaves) January 6, 2022

How Does Twitter's Video Reaction Reply Work?

Twitter said that the reaction video replies would work as if people quoted tweet them. In order to make it work, users need to quote a said tweet, upload or take a video, and tweak the position of the said retweet.

Next, users will upload the feature, and it will publish alongside the original thread. As a reply, it would also add to the thread of the original tweet, being a part of the said conversation.

Twitter and its Plenty App Features

Twitter is still one of the most used social media platforms in the country and the world, and this is because it is the most trusted one, where people feel safe and secure. The short word social media has many features to date, and one of them is the availability of subtitles to appear whenever one comes across muted videos on the feed.

Towards the end of the year, Twitter faced an executive change on its landscape which shook the entire organization, especially as it became a sudden occurrence. Jack Dorsey stepping down as its CEO since its foundation date in the early 2000s is massive. The company's successor stepped up to fill the hole left by the transition.

Nevertheless, innovations at Twitter did not stop due to the massive change of the company.

Several new features also came during the time of Parag Agrawal, and it will continue to live on, bringing new things that people would use to complete their social media experience. Initially, video reactions were widespread on massive media sources like Snapchat or Instagram stories, but Twitter will stay on the feed.

