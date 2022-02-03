Microsoft is opening up a new testing program for Windows 11, and it invites interested parties to sample the features that may or may not make it to release. The program will be called the "Dev Channel," It would be a separate venture to the existing "Beta Channel" from Microsoft, as the former will have more exclusive features for the Windows OS.

Microsoft Windows 11: Dev Channel Coming Soon for Testers

Windows Insider Program lead, Amanda Langowski, wrote a blog post for Microsoft that talks about a new program for users to take part in and join. The new Windows 11 "Dev Channel" will focus on more exclusive features to test and assess before the rest of the world or even the Beta Channel.

The programs here to be under showcase may or may not see a release from Microsoft's team.

Windows 11: Dev Channel is Different from Beta Channel

The difference with the Beta Channel is that the Dev Channel has slimmer guarantees that the programs here will make it to the regular public OS. The Beta Channel will feature more of what is most likely coming to the update from Microsoft.

The Dev Channel is for the "more long-term" projects that may take months or years to complete.

The Insider Program releases many updates for Microsoft Windows and its users, explaining the many notes it has for the development of the OS. The team aims to bring new features for Microsoft users to experience and focuses on research to determine what would work in the current industry.

Microsoft's program ensures that it brings necessary features to the general public.

Windows 11 and its Influence on the World

Windows 11's release last October 4 to the public brought the world to a new experience from Microsoft, and it focuses on the new operating system for computers. It got a lot of new features to the UI and UX for people to enjoy and several elements that make it a new OS and not just a rip-off of the old Windows 10.

Since last June, when Microsoft announced the software, there have been specific updates and features coming to the OS, and it includes treats for users. Nevertheless, Microsoft wanted Windows 11 to become more accessible to the eyes and user access; hence its new design simplifies the computer OS.

Windows is still the top operating system used globally as it is cheaper to buy and more accessible than Linux and the macOS. Nevertheless, it provides the basic and advanced features that a user will need when going on their day-to-day for office and personal uses.

Microsoft's Dev Channel will bring more of its features and let select users experience it, focusing on the tests that will eventually come or not.

