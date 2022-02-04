Mozilla's Firefox Reality is now officially done as the company announced that it scrapped the project and gave it to another company to develop and manage. Despite this scrapping, Firefox Reality will live on as "Wolvic," which will soon launch in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, the VR Browser from Mozilla is something that the company has to let go of.

Mozilla Firefox Reality: Scrapped by Company, Given to Others

Mozilla announced in a blog post that it is scrapping the Firefox Reality application it has running for almost four years now. Here, the company said that it would focus on its ventures on hosting the Web VR or Web AR platform, but not through the Firefox Reality software or app available on most VR platforms in the world.

The company will still act as the host and service provider of Firefox Reality but will not necessarily service and provide its development to continue in the industry. Nevertheless, it brought a massive opportunity for the public to enjoy, especially with its one-of-a-kind browsing experience that showed the world a new way of web access.

Firefox Reality gets Rebranded as Wolvic Browser

Firefox Reality is not entirely shut down as Mozilla transferred it to Igalia, a company that rebranded the browser as "Wolvic." The new name and company would continue what Mozilla has to offer, and it is the use of virtual reality to browse the web through a space where a person can see it more, all around the area.

Mozilla's Firefox and VR Browser

Surfing the web on one's VR or AR glasses may be a treat for users who wants to experience one of the closest feels to the metaverse, right?

Yes, it may be so, and this is what Mozilla thought of, way back in 2018 when it first announced its venture for the Firefox Reality coming to a new platform that would put users to another perspective. Web browsing would have changed with the Firefox Reality, and this is a proprietary release from Mozilla, which may have been the first in the business.

VR Browsing is not that popular now because not many companies or platforms offer them. Even today, the public has not yet experienced much about VR web browsers as it is not a focus of the current development, even amidst the metaverse.

There came a time when Mozilla brought Firefox Reality to the Oculus platform that opened it up to the massive user base of the Meta brand. It gave users a chance to explore the web without having to leave their virtual reality space, and it is an experience that cannot be replaced by 2D web browsing on computers and smartphones.

However, Mozilla now scrapped its project and will focus on other ventures, handing over the browser to another company to be rebranded as "Wolvic."

