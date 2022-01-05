Mozilla co-founder, Jamie Zawinski, blurted out his criticism regarding the move of the web browser firm to accept cryptocurrency donations on his Twitter account.

Mozilla and Crypto Donations

As per the news story by Futurism, the company behind the Firefox web browser, Mozilla, has recently entered the crypto trend by accepting donations in the form of digital tokens.

To be precise, Mozilla announced on its official Twitter account on the last day of 2021 that it is now accepting crypto donations.

The web browser firm even mentions some of the hottest cryptos out there, such as the biggest one in market cap, Bitcoin, as well as Ethereum, and the meme altcoin, Dogecoin.

Mozilla further said that it is accepting crypto donations using the bitcoin payment service provider that goes by the name BitPay.

However, the latest announcement from the Twitter account of Mozilla does not impress its founders.

Mozilla Founder Criticize Move to Accept Crypto

One of them is the co-founder of the web browser, Jamie Zawinski, who even coined the term "Mozilla," which the firm still uses as its name today.

Futurism noted in the same report that Zawinski used to be a computer programmer but has now shifted into owning a nightclub.

Meanwhile, according to the news story by Business Insider, the Mozilla co-founder is one of the people behind the establishment of the Mozilla Project, which was released way back in 2002.

Now, he has a mouthful against the latest move of the company that he co-founded decades ago.

Zawinski tweeted to the Twitter account of Mozilla that he is "here to say fuck you and fuck this."

On top of that, the Mozilla founder further said that "everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed" of the latest move of the web browser developer to accept crypto donations.

What's more, the co-founder even called cryptocurrencies "planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters."

Hi, I'm sure that whoever runs this account has no idea who I am, but I founded @mozilla and I'm here to say fuck you and fuck this. Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters. — j͕̠̦̪͕̓͛̊̾̄ͅw̧̧̳̪̘͊̋͗̾͢͠z̢̘̞͈̺̞̩̓̽̐̋͗̆̋̚͟͜ (@jwz) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the founder of the engine that powers the Mozilla browser, Peter Linss, agreed with the tweet of the Mozilla co-founder, saying that "you were meant to be better than this."

Mozilla Founder Jaime Zawinski

Zawinski was one of the founders of the Mozilla Project and was also the original creator of the web services platform, Netscape.

However, he resigned from Netscape in 1999 due to some differences between himself and the company, which also was his last day at Mozilla.org.

In a statement during his departure, the co-founder said that: "The Mozilla project has become too depressing, and too painful, for me to continue working on."

Zawinski went on to say that he "wanted Mozilla to become something that it has not, and I am tired of fighting and waiting to make it so."

Mozilla has now become a privacy-focused browser, taking a small share of the market as both Google Chrome and Apple's Safari takes the majority.

