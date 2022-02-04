Casted, the first amplified marketing platform and only audio and video podcast solution designed for B2B enterprise marketers, today announced its expansion of Casted Themes + Written Content. This enhancement expands the way content marketers can use Casted Themes to plan, execute, and analyze their strategy, giving them a 360-degree view of all content and how it's working together in one place - across audio, video and text.

According to Casted's recent State of the Content Marketer Report, content marketers reported using on average more than four different tools to execute and track their marketing efforts. The report also found that while tools for onboarding and enablement exist, marketers lack a single platform within the industry to manage content across all channels.

"The job of a content marketer is almost impossible. Companies hold incredibly high requirements for this one role without having realistic expectations for the job. Content marketers may want to deploy deep, engaging campaigns, yet they're faced with long lists of responsibilities and corresponding KPIs to achieve. But they've had no true support tools to lean on," said Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO and Co-Founder of Casted. "Many content marketers face disconnects throughout their tech stacks because those one-off tools and point solutions are made to measure and optimize the crumbs of the chaos, not to solve the real problem. Casted closes the gaps between audio, video, and text content with the enhancement of Casted Themes + Written Content. The ease of use and access to all these assets in one place empowers content marketers to focus more on creativity and connection than ever before."

With Casted Themes + Written Content, customers can harness the power of Casted's amplified marketing platform with existing content in WordPress. Teams can easily connect their Casted account to their WordPress blog and import their written content to the Casted platform. This allows users to see, search, filter, amplify, and analyze their blog posts as results of Themes.

Key feature benefits of Casted Themes + Written Content empower marketers to:

Break out of costly content silos

View content themes and assets in one place

Leverage actionable insights to develop engaging campaigns

Drive connections and conversions

"An end-to-end solution for marketers to access their entire portfolio of content has remained a major pain point," said Adam Patarino, Co-Founder, Product and Technology, of Casted. "By building out Casted Themes + Written Content, we are addressing the daily obstacles marketing professionals face by spending too much time, money, and effort navigating multiple point solutions to manage audio, video and written content. Casted is the only platform able to meet all of these needs and provide one cohesive solution to execute efficiently and effectively across all channels."

This expansion is the first time Casted has integrated written content into its platform. Doing so drives Casted closer toward its goal of helping content marketers view and amplify all types of content - such as videos, podcasts, webinars, social media, and now text - within a singular technology solution.

For more information on this expansion to Casted's amplified marketing platform or how the company is creating a new marketing era, visit Casted.us.

