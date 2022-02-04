BMW and Electrify America have partnered to give the new electric vehicles or EVs buyers of the German automaker free charging sessions in the United States.

BMW EV Buyers' Free Electrify America Charging

As per a news story by Electrek, Electrify America announced that it has collaborated with BMW North America to give the new buyers of the EVs of the latter complimentary charge sessions on the widespread network of supercharging stations of the former.

The partnership only applies to BMW North America for now. As such, only the buyers of the EVs of the German carmaker in the United States could exclusively get the free charging promo.

On top of that, if you are thinking of purchasing your BMW EV now, you will have to think twice as the complimentary charging is kicking off no earlier than March.

That said, those who have previously bought their EVs from the German brand would not get the free charging as well.

The free charging promo only lasts for 30 minutes for every session. However, the new BMW owners get to enjoy the complimentary battery top-up for two years since they bought their EV in the US.

BMW's New EVs

The complimentary charging with Electrify America is rolling out along with the debut of the new BMW EVs, such as the iX and the i4.

BMW has been one of the biggest automakers that pride their vehicles on being powered by combustion engines. However, the German brand started trying out the electrified engine way back in 2013.

This time around, BMW is expanding its EV lineup with the upcoming release of the i4 sedan and the iX SUV in the US.

According to a report by MotorTrend, BMW plans to increase its EV sales on an average of 20 percent every year globally from 2025 to 2030. However, the automaker said that 50% of their car offerings will still sport combustion engines until 2030.

New BMW Drivers and Free Charging

The German-based carmaker estimated that both the i4 and iX could rapidly charge up to 90 to 108 miles of range in merely 10 minutes.

As such, the 30-minute free charging that Electrify America is offering to the new BMW drivers is more than enough for short trips. Not to mention that it could even give them enough juice even for long road trips.

The new owners of BMW EVs could easily locate charging stations either from the My BMW or the Electrify America apps.

Elsewhere, BMW recently unveiled its last V12 production car.

