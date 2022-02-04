The iPhone SE 5G is coming, says the reports, and it will be available by Apple's Spring Event in the coming month to unveil the latest device from the company. The name is still tentative from Apple as it sticks to a branding that most people know, and it never used the "5G" moniker on its devices before, even with the iPhone 12 that first brought the connection.

iPhone SE 5G is Coming this 2022: What to Expect

A report from one of the most reputable insiders, Mark Gurman via Bloomberg, says that a new smartphone is coming, and it is with the low-cost device of iPhone SE 5G. The name is not yet the final label for the upcoming Apple smartphone but what it would bring is the 5G feature that did not come for previous releases.

Hailing from the iPhone 8 body, the device would still have the Touch ID and bezels like before, not having the Face ID for authentication. It will feature a faster chip taken from the iPhone 13 featuring the A-series lineup.

It is only fitting that an A15 Bionic is in the device as the low-cost iPhone still aims to bring performance to what it offers.

Apple Spring Event: When Is It; Other Devices?

Currently, there are no events from the Apple showcase website focusing on a March 8 event, but it would soon appear if the leak is accurate. Apple updates its website a week before the event.

A new iPad Air is part of the March Spring event, says Gurman, alongside a Mac mini updating its M1 processor from 2020.

Apple's Upcoming 2022 Lineup

Is Apple having a 2020 "Part Two" for its series of releases this year? According to several reports, speculations, and insider leaks from the tech manufacturer, it may be so as the clean energy company brings a massive lineup for 2022.

One of the most significant speculations now is the arrival of the M1-powered iMac Pro that will be the company's first release outside of its use of the top-spec Intel processors from before. However, that is not all that there is to 2022 as a new iPhone 14 will bring its flagship release that will have the alleged significant change since the iPhone X.

Nevertheless, this will come with a few updates for the Apple Watch Series 8 this 2022, alongside the new iPad Air on its 5th Generation release and a speculated new iPad Pro.

Other leaks include the AirPods Pro 2, which will continue the in-ear noise-canceling device that can effectively block external sounds in total.

Apple brings a massive slate for 2022, and it starts with the Spring Event and the iPhone SE 5G's release that will come next month. Despite the iPhone SE 5G still having the iPhone 8 look, it brings the latest of what makes the iPhone modern and filled with the top specs from the company.

