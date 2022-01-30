Apple is getting a massive lineup for 2022, and it is a good year to upgrade devices, as analysts point out to releases including an alleged iMac Pro with the M1 chip. Other releases from Apple include a new iPhone SE 2022, AirPods Pro 2, and an iPad Air 5 coming to release from the Cupertino giant, as speculations bring over a massive lineup.

Apple's 2022 Lineup Includes iMac Pro with M1, iPhone SE 2022

Apple has massive releases for 2022, and its lineup focuses on the many availabilities that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said would come from the Cupertino company. In the Power On newsletter, an iMac Pro with M1 is coming, and this follows the 2021's last release of the iMac Pro that ended as Intel chips were removed from production.

Nonetheless, an upcoming iPhone SE 2022 will also bring the 4.7-inch display of the smartphone, something that will continue after two years without a release. Rumors include an A15 Bionic Chip and still featuring its current design, hailing from the iPhone 8, complete with its Touch ID home button.

AirPods Pro 2 and iPad Air 5 Also Coming This Year?

According to a report by Mac Rumors, Apple will also bring other devices for this year apart from the Mac and iPhones. It will include the iPad Air's next-generation release, the 5th Gen, which follows its 2020 version that still takes on the A-series chips.

No news regarding the iPad Air 5th Gen taking up the M1 surfaced.

Additionally, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will come this year, bringing the next version of the noise-canceling earphones to circulation and updating the AirPods platform.

Apple's 2022 Releases and Offers

Apple's annual and regular release for iPhones is one of the guarantees for the year, focusing its production on the arrival of the iPhone 13 for people to wait until the Fall season. However, apart from smartphones, Apple still has many products available for its lineup coming soon for the public to enjoy, bringing another tech fest for 2022.

However, Apple is slowing down its next-generation iPad releases with the 2022 lineup as the devices with OLED screens from LG are coming by 2024. The iPad releases may focus on regular retina displays made by Apple, focusing more on improving its chips and features like the ones it offered the iPad Pro 2021 with M1.

The 2022 releases of Apple consist of many devices, and they are marking a big year on their calendar for these innovations they will bring to the public.

However, it is essential to note that these are mere speculations and are not yet receiving any confirmation from Apple, meaning that it may not release for this year or from the company.

