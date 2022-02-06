TikTok users recently shared their satisfaction with the recently released Disney movie "Encanto," which was launched back on November 24, 2021.

Various people across the globe are sharing content about the Madrigal family, especially the popular song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

They love almost all the characters in this fictional film. However, a film did not receive the same treatment because of Meena's singing elephant character.

If you have already watched the movie "Sing," which Disney launched, you are familiar with Meena, a shy cartoon character. Although her personality is not bad, many TikTok users hate her. But, why?

Why TikTok Users Hate Meena of 'Sing'?

According to Distractify's latest report, TikTok users still like Meena after "Sing" came out back in December 2016. For those who don't know this character, she is an elephant that has two small brown pigtails, green eyes, and light grey skin.

In the first version of the cartoon musical, many viewers like Meena. However, when "Sing 2" was released in December 2021, they changed their attitude towards the character.



They shared their hate towards Meena in two particular scenes in the movie. These include the birthday celebration of her grandpa and the part where she was singing alone on top of a mountain.

TikTok users said that she is not a shy elephant based on these two scenes. Instead, the happenings revealed that she is really an attention seeker.

What Happened During Meena's Two Scenes?

In the first scene, Meena and her family are celebrating her grandfather's birthday. At first, everyone was singing the "Happy Birthday" song normally.

However, Meena started to sing it at a performance level, even after her parents and grandparents stopped singing. Meanwhile, when she was practicing her talent in the mountain, she was singing the "Hallelujah" song.

Some TikTok users argued that if she is really shy, then why is she on top of the mountain where everyone can hear her voice. You can view this TikTok section to see more videos about Meena.

