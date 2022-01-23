Some teachers are now criticizing TikTok challenges. They shared how social media platforms worsen the negative behavior of their students.

The educators added that this significantly affects their jobs, making their work harder than it is. Right now, TikTok is among the rising online platforms.

The social media giant became popular when the pandemic started, allowing people to share their creativity. Many TikTok users created some challenges that became popular until now.

However, some of these trends have a negative impact on young individuals' behavior.

TikTok Challenges Affect Students' Behavior?

According to Global News' latest report, one of the New Westminster, B.C. high school teachers said she notices that students' behavior is worsening.

Pam Johnson shared that soap dispensers in some of the bathrooms are missing. She added that she is also noticing a streak of vandalism inside the school.

Now, the teacher claims that all these negative happenings inside their school are inspired by some viral challenges in TikTok and other social media platforms.

"It's like Whack-A-Mole. Every day, it feels like there's something new. The increase we've seen in just overall troubling behavior, it's exhausting and it's very, very concerning," said Johnson.

SocMed Platforms Focus on Students' Lives?

Pam explained that when social media platforms became more popular, teachers' jobs became more difficult since they affected their students' mental health challenges and negative habits.

Aside from this, she also explained that right now, TikTok and other apps are focusing more on students' lives. On the other hand, Teach Starter provided some of the trends that are specifically for students to do:

"Mess up school signs"

"Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria"

"Ditch day"

"Flip off in the front office"

