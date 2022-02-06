(Photo : Unsplash/Charles Deluvio) Google

Google Chrome is finally changing its logo after eight years. Elvin Hu, Google Chrome's designer, posted the logo's redesign on Twitter, showing people the subtle changes.

Google Chrome Updates Logos

The new Chrome logo no longer has shadows on the borders that raise the colors. Instead, the red, yellow, and green colors are now flat. The blue circle in the middle is much bigger too.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

Also, the colors are sharper, and subtle gradients were placed in between them to remove unpleasant vibrations, according to The Verge.

However, it is important to remember that the look won't be the same across all systems. On ChromeOS, the new logo will look more vibrant and color to complement the other icons on the desktop.

As for macOS, the Chrome logo will still have a bit of shadow to make it pop out more. As for Windows 10 and Windows 11, the logo will have more gradient to fit the look of the other Windows icons.

Also Read: Google Chrome Testing New Feature to Improve Device Battery Life

Hu said that users would see the new logo if they use Chrome Canary, but it will be rolled out for everyone else over the next couple of months.

For the beta and developer versions of the Chrome logo, users can view some new icons, including a blueprint-style icon for the beta app on iOS.

Hu also stated that the design team tried adding a white line to serve as the border between the colors. However, the team made the icon look too small, making it difficult to see on the desktop, and it gets buried by other apps.

Since 2008, Chrome logos have been getting more vibrant and simple. The original logo is shiny with a three-dimensional emblem that ultimately became 2D-style, according to 9to5Google.

Google's Close All Tabs

Aside from giving its logo a new design, Chrome has also tested a new "Close all tabs modal dialog" flag. Even though the "Close all tabs" menu option has been a part of the software for a while now, some users still tap the option accidentally, according to XDA Developers.

In order to fix the issue, Chrome has enabled the chrome://flags page in Canary 100. This means that when a user clicks on "Close all tabs" menu, a new confirmation will show on the screen.

As soon as the dialog appears, you can select Cancel to not close the open tabs or select "Close all tabs" to confirm the action.

If you want to go through the process, all tabs will be closed by the system, and the browser will also close. If you reopen the browser, a single new tab will show up, usually with the Google search or New Tab Page visible.

Google is experimenting with its confirmation box, while the clear and close action in other Google applications like Gmail just displays a message with an Undo button.

If you wish to try the functionality, download Chrome Canary, as this has not been rolled out to the other channels yet. Google has not stated if it plans to roll out the feature in the future.

Last year, Google Chrome users were encouraged to update the software on Android devices for the close tab feature.

In October 2021, Google Chrome users were also asked to update the software to fix two vulnerabilities.

Related Article:Google Chrome Users Urged to Update Again! Four High-Level Vulnerabilities Exist, Tech Giant Warns

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.