Google CEO Sundar Pichai Discloses Information About Web3 Blockchain Strategy During Q4 Earnings Call

Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed some information about its blockchain strategies, particularly the web3 venture. According to the tech boss, he saw that this would add value, in addition to being a huge help in shaping the ecosystem.

Google on Web3 Blockchain Strategy

According to an early report by Bitcoin.com on Monday, Feb.7, the Alphabet leader Sundar Pichai discussed some matters regarding the company's plans to enter the blockchain industry during the Q4 earnings call.

When he was asked about his opinion about web3 and how Alphabet deals with it, the Indian national expressed his excitement about this project. He pointed out that it was always exciting on his part whenever there's an innovation.

"On web3, we are definitely looking at blockchain, and such an interesting and powerful technology with broad applications, so much broader, again, than anyone application," he continued.

Pichai added that their Cloud team is now searching for some ways to help customers in addressing their needs, specifically in product deployment on blockchain-centered platforms.

With that, the business executive expected that the group would be able to support their customers in terms of "storing value," building, and transacting their products.

On top of that, Pichai stated that they will closely support the blockchain space to the best that they can. He thought that as the technology evolves, he wanted to push pro-innovation thinking for the said project.

Google Cloud Team With Blockchain Expertise

The search engine giant expressed its clear intent to create many businesses across blockchain networks. Recently, the Google cloud team unveiled its plans to explore blockchain apps.

Google Cloud unit's head of strategy for digital assets Richard Widmann said that the team was planning to hire blockchain experts. He told the media that if succeeded in hiring these people, it would drive decentralization.

Per Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the team has already identified health care and retail as areas of service in the blockchain space.

Last week, Google VP for Engineering, Shivakumar Venkataraman said that he's now focused on operating a group whose work is centered on blockchain, data storage technology, and computing.

People Behind Web3

According to Blockworks, the four people who launched the Web3 startup all worked for Facebook in the past. Mysten Labs CEO Even Cheng, together with George Danezis, Sam Blackshear, and Adeniyi Abiodun built the blockchain company to serve other startups.

They previously worked for the Novi Financial team of Meta for the development of Move smart contract language platform and Diem blockchain.

Speaking of Web3, Tech Times reported that Elon Musk was on the same page with Moxie Marlinspike. The Tesla boss agreed to the Signal Messenger founder wherein web 3 will soon take over the internet as a decentralized platform.

