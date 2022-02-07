Instagram's "Take a Break" feature, which helps its users to prevent them from endless scrolling the app, launched way back on Dec. 7 in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Instagram 'Take a Break'

As per the online story by Business Insider, the recently released feature of Instagram seeks to take on the pressing issue of "social media addiction," wherein folks tend to spend too much time endlessly scrolling on various social media apps.

It is worth noting that there are tons of social media platforms to choose from nowadays with the emergence of newer players like TikTok.

Not to mention that the mainstays like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram still take a lot of time from their users.

With the "social media addiction" issue in mind, Instagram's parent firm, Meta, introduced features that seek to take on the raging overuse problem, including "Daily Limit" and "Take a Break."

This time around, though, according to a report by GadgetsToUse, the new "Take a Break" feature of Insta is also rolling out overseas in countries like India, which was coincidentally released on the same day as the "Safer Internet Day 2022."

The worldwide rollout of Instagram's Take a Break comes two months after it debuted in the United States and the United Kingdom.

During its initial launch, the said feature is reportedly rolling out in other nations, such as Canada and Australia, among other countries that will also follow suit.

Instagram 'Take a Break' How it Works

The "Take a Break" feature on Instagram allows its users to track their usage of the app, reminding them if they are using it too much for a single session or without taking any breaks.

The said Instagram feature gives its users an option to set their allowed usage time without closing the app or taking any breaks.

The app would then remind its users to take a break when they go beyond the set time with a pop-up.

Instagram Take a Break: How to Set Up

Without any further ado, here's how to use Instagram's "Take a Break" feature.

Open your Instagram app.

Then tap their profile picture found on the lower-right corner of the app.

Select the hamburger or three horizontal lines menu option.

Next, tap the Your Activity section.

Look for the Time tab.

Then, tap the Set reminder to take breaks under the Manage Your Time Section.

After which, set your preferred time before the reminder pops up.

Lastly, tap Done to confirm the changes.

That's it. If ever you surpassed the time you set, a prompt would remind you to take a break, suggesting other tasks like writing down your thoughts, listening to music, or finishing your to-do list.

