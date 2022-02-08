Netmarble's new update for its popular mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight, places beloved Guardians of the Galaxy characters Adam Warlock, Gamora, and Drax at the forefront with new uniforms and additional content for Agents to experience.

Three all-new uniforms - Infinity Countdown for Adam Warlock, REQUIEM for Gamora, and Classic for Drax - are now available for players to collect. A new World Boss: Legend 'Infinity Ultron' - themed after the version of Infinity Ultron complete with a new background theme - is also available for players to defeat. By defeating this highly difficult world boss, players will be able to gain access to a new set of exciting rewards.

● Adam Warlock can be upgraded to Tier-3 now and has a new Ultimate Skill added

● Gamora and Drax now have new Awaken skills added

MARVEL Future Fight celebrated its sixth anniversary with over 120 million players across the world. The game is currently available worldwide in the App Store® and Google PlayTM.

For more information, please visit http://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Seven Knights 2, MARVEL Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution, and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

