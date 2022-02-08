Adobe Premiere Pro has received a new feature once again. This enhancement is specifically designed to make sound editing and syncing easier and quicker.

As of the moment, Premiere Pro (PR) is still the most preferred video editor by creative professionals. Unlike other software models, PR offers more advanced features that can provide better-edited video output.

Thanks to Adobe's efforts, Premiere Pro received continuous updates every year. Now, another upgrade has arrived. If you are a PR user, then here's what you need to know about the new Remix Tool feature.

Adobe Premiere Pro's Remix Tool

According to Apple Insider's latest report, the new Remix Tool allows Adobe Premiere Pro users to complete their sound editing and syncing activities in just a few minutes.

Also Read: #TechCEO: Get to Know Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and How He Came on Top of the Business

Before the new editing feature arrived, videographers took hours just to sync the audio of their captured videos, especially if these sounds were being dubbed.

Now, Adobe Premiere Pro's new Remix Tool feature changes this scenario by offering automated processes on crossfades, streamlining, and razor-cut edits.

Thanks to the integration of this new function, the process of audio editing and syncing on Premiere Pro is now quicker and simpler.

Aside from the Remix Tool, PR also received another enhancement that allows users to customize the software's options. This will lead to a more personal tool arrangement experience, allowing creatives to enjoy their editing activities.

Should You Always Use Adobe PR?

Although Adobe Premiere Pro offers more advanced features than its competitors, some issues can still be experienced.

This includes the complicated tools of the editing software. Because of this, Adobe released the so-called Premiere Elements back in 2004, which is a year after Premiere Pro arrived, as explained by the company's official blog post.

If you are not that technical when it comes to video editing, the best option for you is to use Adobe Premiere Elements.

In other news, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator's simplified web versions were recently launched. Meanwhile, Adobe PS' AI-powered enhancement was released in 2021, allowing consumers to change their subject's poses.

For more news updates about Adobe Premiere Pro and other editing tools, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Adobe's New Project Morpheus is a Deepfake Tool, Experts Claim | Here's Why This Could be a Bad Editing Software

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.