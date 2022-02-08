Apple will soon make the Wallet application able to store IDs, including Driver's Licenses from supported states, for people to keep a digital copy of their cards. The venture would help in keeping a copy of one's identification cards with their smartphone the whole time, and it will provide all the details in it that capture all information, unlike images.

Apple Wallet Driver's Licences: Found in iOS 15.4 Beta

Steve Mosser inspected the code of the iOS 15.4 Beta 2 that was released earlier today, bringing the new beta version for those that try it under the developer's website. The software analyst said that he found the code for the Apple Wallet Driver's License feature that will store in the IDs at the app for digital records.

The code of the Apple Wallet Driver's License feature only means one thing, and it shows that it is coming to iOS 15.4 once it launches for the public and it is coming soon enough. Mosser talked about the other features of the iOS 15.4 Beta 2 that bring a long list of functions for the iPhones and other devices that use the operating system.

Apple Wallet Driver's License: When is it Coming?

Apple's official website for the iOS 15 said that the Wallet feature for the iOS 15.4 Beta 2 is coming by early 2022 and it only means that it will be available in the coming weeks or months. However, it is important to note that Apple may release this feature by March, joining the Apple showcase that is allegedly happening by then.

Apple's Many Features Coming Soon

Apple is bringing a lot of devices and features for 2022 and it will be more than what 2020 has to offer for the public now. One of them is the first release for this year, with the rumored iPhone SE 5G this 2022, taking on the third generation release of the budget smartphone that will still focus on the iPhone 8's body and design, but taking on the specs of the iPhone 13.

However, one of the features that will surely not come for Apple is the sideloading of applications that require the company to allow third-party installations for apps. First off, it would not pass through the Apple App store so it means that the company has no revenue here.

Next, Apple said that it would not invite malware or viruses in, with the company rejecting to allow it.

The era of Apple's new features is coming soon despite rumors getting excited for them early in the year. It may be so that the iOS 15.4 will be the software to introduce the Apple Wallet Driver's License feature, but it seems that the next version of the iOS will come by next month already, the same time as Apple's Spring showcase event.

