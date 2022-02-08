GiveSendGo exposed the user data of thousands involved in sending their donations over to the Ottawa, Canada "Freedom Convoy" strike against the vaccine mandate. Initially, it was GoFundMe that held these donations but shut down the listing due to unknown reasons and returned the money to the respective people that sent it.

GiveSendGo User Data Exposed: New Platform Already Fixed Systems

GiveSendGo is the new platform for the 'Freedom Convoy' and the company is now the center for the many donations that come from supporters of the cause. However, according to Tech Crunch, there was a security flaw in their website that exposes the data of its users, including the IDs and passports they used to authenticate their accounts.

Upon the publication's report, the company already fixed the issue and secured its platform for its users. But what they failed to do is to report on their shortcomings or tell their users that their systems were initially vulnerable for access to their personal information.

Usually, companies make up statements regarding this and it promotes transparency between the company and its customers.

GiveSendGo: New Platform for Freedom Convoy After GoFundMe

After the dispute with GoFundMe's shutting down of the Freedom Convoy petition funding, GiveSendGo immediately published a statement that talked about supporting the act. Here, people immediately transferred to the platform that held their donations intended for the Freedom Convoy's funds.

The company said that it supports hope and freedom, something symbolized by the convoy.

The Freedom Convoy and the Vaccine Mandate in Canada

The "Freedom Convoy" is the answer of Canadians to oppose the country and its government's vaccine mandate that is a hot topic in the nation now. With this, the truckers are rolling out in their massive vehicles and blocking miles of roads to make their voices heard and show that they are against the mandate that the country is deliberating.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke up against the issue, saying that he is pro-vaccination for COVID-19 but is against the mandate that the government imposes. It is not only Canada that mandates a vaccine in the country.

The United States also started a supposed vaccine mandate in the country, but several governors, lawmakers, and members of the board opposed this decision to make its way into law.

The vaccine mandate got negative connotations and regards from the public as something that will violate their rights and are oppressive to them despite being the answer to this pandemic and for the greater good.

Nevertheless, petition platforms to go against these should not be presenting any harm to those wanting to extend funds for them so that the convoy may continue their efforts.

