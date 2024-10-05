Google Testing Blue Checkmarks in Search: Game-Changer for Safer Browsing?

At this point, Google is running a small experiment in Search that could revamp its approach to making the users of the web safer.

Reports are emerging with some new, tiny search result entries carrying a widely seen blue checkmark next to certain sites. This feature is similar to Google's BIMI or Brand Indicators for Message Identification, which will be able to help users identify websites in search results.

What is the Blue Checkmark?

Along with names of other sites, like Microsoft, Meta, or Apple, Google has been displaying the blue checkmark in its search results, Reuters finds. Upon rolling over the checkmark, a brief description appears indicating that "this icon is being displayed because Google's signals suggest that this business is the business that it claims to be."

The search engine giant points out that the checkmark means that the website most probably is legitimate; however, the company disclaims liability for whether the business actually is what it claims.

It is being piloted now in only a very limited way, and only for a very small set of popular websites. This verification system will allow them to search much more securely because users can easily identify trusted sites from the search results.

Possible Extension of BIMI on Search

It was a sort of extension of Google's BIMI system, rolled out in Gmail last year. In Gmail, these markers are playing a pretty key role and are building confidence in users while they use the emails that are coming from the verified sender. Only that business that was verified with the blue checkmark confirmed ownership of the domain and logo it claimed to represent - one more barrier against phishing and other malicious email attacks.

Before businesses can take advantage of systems like BIMI, it's important to firstly, buy a domain to establish an official online presence. Registering a domain helps businesses authenticate themselves, providing users confidence and security when engaging with them online, reducing the risk of malicious attacks and increasing trust.

If Google were to fully embrace this technology in search, it would be following a similar philosophy. BIMI's landing in Search would possibly decrease fraud scams, deceptive advertisements, and other fraudulent activities that exploit results from a search.

"We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google," Google public affairs spokesperson Molly Shaheen told The Verge.

For instance, Google had to face some legal fight in 2023 against individuals who scammed people by spreading fake download links of Google Bard, containing malware. A blue badge system would alert users of the legitimacy of specific websites and prevent such incidents.

How Could It Affect Online Safety?

The blue checkmark may be a useful tool for the user even if the test itself is as embryonic as the product that will become Google since they should now be able to help users avoid fraudulent sites and scams with malware simply by marking those sites that meet whatever verification criteria they have set in place. This may be their quickest point of reference to know if they're dealing with a real website or something a bit more suspicious.

The checkmark does not assure safety completely. Google has a disclaimer indicating that the checkmark reflects its signals but does not assume liability for the reliability of that business. A user must remain cautious and exercise common sense while surfing the web through all the online interactions.

Will This Feature Roll Out to All?

When or if Google will roll this test out to all users and websites is not known, but the comparisons to what Gmail does with BIMI make it seem like this could be a larger push to secure internet traffic across the board.

Only time will tell if it becomes a standard feature in Google Search, but if successful, this means a giant leap for the creation of a safer and more trustworthy online environment.