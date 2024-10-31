Polarized Feedback: Ubisoft Commits to Player-Centric Strategy Amid Community Backlash

Ubisoft is doubling its bets on a player-centric approach by promising to take some long-standing practices under its scanner to improve the game, which has been under criticism from polarized feedback.

The gaming giant promised that it would reassess and change long-standing ways to improve the player's experience and the company's image.

Changing Release Trends to Improve Player Experience

Ubisoft intends to alter its release strategies, like managing season passes, offering early access to preorders, and launching PC games on its platform compared to competitors, like Steam, as per Digital Trends.

In response to the news, the company has already begun moving forward with Assassin's Creed Mirage and Star Wars Outlaws now available on Steam. It has postponed the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows from November to February so that it can meet its high-quality standards.

Soothing Community Concerns and Polarized Comments

Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot noted that in the "polarized comments" around the game, he wants to mention that the reputation of Ubisoft is to be protected by maximizing sales on its titles.

This is coming against the backdrop of attacks on Assassin's Creed Shadows, especially with regard to the inclusion of historical personality Yasuke as one of its characters.

Online criticism by fans to Ubisoft developers calls for a serious concern; whether the developers pay a deaf ear to such critical remarks.

Guillemot was interviewed on Ubisoft's official website and condemned the "malicious and personal online attacks" directed at Ubisoft employees and partners, asking the industry and gaming community to reject such behavior. He reiterates that the company will do everything in its power to ensure a respectful environment for its developers.

Star Wars Outlaws Needs to Be Worked Out

Nevertheless, the company Ubisoft claims that the game Star Wars Outlaws has not succeeded in living up to their expectation. As a way to try to recover the game situation, the company always makes its effort to patch up the game to fix mistakes in areas like stealth as seen by the gamers since that was the worst one to play.

The most successful titles are still doing really well: Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege. The latter, for example, already reached more than €3.5 billion so far, which puts it as the second-best performer for the company, right after the Assassin's Creed series. Live-service games are also okay. The Crew has about 8 million active users within the last three months.

Future Plans and NFT Ventures

Interestingly, however, Ubisoft hasn't said much about Skull and Bones, its open-world pirate RPG that shipped earlier this year.

We hear the game will be getting a fourth season by the end of 2024. And elsewhere, Ubisoft's experiment with NFT is Champion Tactics, a new release that came out to next to no fanfare at all this week.

Although it attempted to introduce blockchain technology and NFTs through its Quartz platform, these are nowhere to be found in its latest financial report.

