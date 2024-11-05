Apple's iOS 18.2 Lets You Snag ChatGPT Plus Right From Settings—Get Ready for AI Upgrades

Apple has unveiled the official version of the iOS 18.2 beta 2 update that brings huge enhancements, particularly for iPhone 15 Pro owners and the latest iPhone 16 owners.

In this update, the company introduces some unique interactions with ChatGPT promising to further enrich the Apple Intelligence experience.

ChatGPT Plus Interaction Even Without Creating an Account

Among the new features of this update, the free ability to utilize ChatGPT is also quite exciting. Users will not require any OpenAI account for access to ChatGPT directly on their Apple devices, The Verge reports. This integration works fluidly to help users obtain maximum privacy when conversing with the AI through Siri. The company has always had a zeal for privacy for the user: interactions must be both secure and confidential.

Add-on Subscriptions for Further Functionalities

For people with existing accounts on ChatGPT or those wanting to access its premium version, Apple lets users connect their previously held accounts to make it a truly customized experience. Alternatively, people can subscribe directly through the iPhone's Settings application as part of in-app purchase services offered on Apple devices to other forms of digital content.

Appraisal of ChatGPT Plus Subscription

For subscribers who already have ChatGPT Plus, they don't have to necessarily view the new buy option unless to update the way they are processed through payments to use the Apple version. However, for newcomers and those who make consistent use of it, $19.99 per month would be well worth the investment due to the premium service that would facilitate further development of advanced features and capabilities that build up from the user experience.

Settings Apple Intelligence Siri is one option added to iOS 18.2 beta, updating to a paid version called ChatGPT Plus. For one who is not familiar with generative AI, using the free access might get one through, but using it will create a real need for the paid ChatGPT after some usage.

Key Features of ChatGPT Plus

BGR shares the reasons for making the plan more attractive for usability and accessibility through the subscription to ChatGPT Plus include:

More messages ever- up to five times more messages with the advanced GPT-4o model-

Upload limits -higher upload limits, photo, and file uploads image generation, and web browsing

Natural conversations to enjoy real-time fluid conversations with the help of chat GPT's advanced voice mode

Upgrading to ChatGPT Plus

You'll quickly hit the limits of the free version of ChatGPT as you explore more deeply into the world of Apple Intelligence. For example, if you find yourself often maxing out your message limit or want to use more advanced AI models, the difference between upgrading to ChatGPT Plus will make all the difference. The Settings app even keeps you aware when you are close to reaching your limits, so you can decide whether you would like to upgrade.

Privacy Issues

Note that subscribing to ChatGPT Plus will change a user's privacy settings. OpenAI manages the privacy associated with the paid version known as Plus, and the level of practice may be different. However, a user controls their privacy when they request to opt out of having their model trained in certain contexts.

It's unclear whether Apple will take a share of the subscription payments, but payments for ChatGPT Plus via the Settings app are likely to be processed through Apple Pay. And that integration could give users an option: whether they'd like Apple to be responsible for the payment or proceed directly with OpenAI.