Tech Times Weekly Wrap: TikTok Ban and Trump, iOS 18.2 Early Release, Korea Fines Meta

The latest win of Donald Trump has significant speculations and a direct effect on the technology industry, but part of the current questions center on how his future administration could affect the TikTok ban, being last week's top story on Weekly Wrap. There are also significant rumors behind Apple's plans to release the next round of Apple Intelligence features under iOS 18.2's earlier arrival.

Lastly, there is also the huge fine that South Korea has imposed against Mark Zuckerberg's Meta regarding the misuse of its users' sensitive data that are collected via Facebook, reportedly shared with third-party partners.

TikTok Ban May Come Soon Amidst Donald Trump's Presidency

The Chinese social media currently fighting against the United States Foreign Adversary law, TikTok, is already skating on thin ice, but the recent win of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 US Elections is also putting them in an uncertain position. It is known that during Trump's first term, TikTok also faced a shaky standing in the country with the threat of ban looming over its head.

One of the most recent news during this election period was TikTok's ban in another North American country, Canada, which had many speculating that it would also face the same fate in the US, especially after who won the elections.

However, according to Forbes, Trump previously made a TikTok account where he amassed a massive following, as well as claiming later on that he would not ban the social media platform. That being said, the Foreign Adversary Law is still in effect.

Apple's iOS 18.2 is Coming Earlier Than Expected.

The next update for iPhones and iPads may be coming earlier than expected, with this seeming to be an early holiday gift from the Cupertino tech giant that will offer new Apple Intelligence features under iOS 18.2. While the original speculated release date of iOS 18.2 is for this December, it was believed to be coming later in the next month, but not as early as the latest claims.

It was revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his previous Power On newsletter that Apple is ready with iOS 18.2's developments, and that its public release will arrive several weeks advance than previous speculations.

The significant iOS 18.2 update will usher in a more powerful Apple Intelligence experience to users as it will finally deliver Siri's ChatGPT integration to the experience, as well as Genmoji, Image Playground experiences, and more.

South Korea Fines Meta Almost $16M

Meta Platforms, the social media company under Mark Zuckerberg, is now facing a significant complaint from the South Korean government for reportedly breaching the user privacy of the country's citizens. As many as 980,000 Facebook users in South Korea had their data collected by Meta and was shared with third-party users without their consent, now asking for $15.67 million to pay from the company.

It was revealed by Reuters that Meta accessed sensitive data of almost a million South Koreans regarding political beliefs, religion, sexual orientation, and more information, which it reportedly shared with over 4,000 advertisers for custom-made ads.

Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) claimed that this is a massive violation of the country's data privacy laws, giving Meta a 21.62 billion won fine amounting to 15.67 million US Dollars.