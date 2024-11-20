Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 Hit With 'Overwhelmingly Negative' Reviews: Crashes, Bugs to Blame?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, one of the most-awaited games this year, hit its release date on PC and Xbox but was instead met by an unexpected wave of user frustration.

Technical issues ranging from stalled installations to crashes during gameplay have plagued early adopters. Currently, despite high expectations, the game faces disappointment on Steam—and its current rating speaks volumes about how bad is it upon launch.

Continued Download Issues on Ground Microsoft Flight Sim Gamers

Some players face problems from downloading that freeze but instead click at 97% download complete. Others wait in lines to enter the game system for hours only to be told, "Too many users are trying to connect at the same time." These issues have prevented some from even getting into the game, The Verge observes.

Microsoft has suggested that affected players restart the game to bypass the 90% loading block, though this solution hasn't worked universally. Checking the Xbox Support Status page was recommended, but as of now, no active issues related to the game are listed there.

Gameplay Bugs Do Not Cease to Disappoint Players

Those who were able to overcome the obstacles of installation have also experienced bugs that affect their gameplay.

Disappointing problems range from disappearing cursors to loading malfunctions, and several game-crashing issues. It's almost a repeat of the tumultuous launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, which shared similar technical problems at the time of its launch.

Microsoft Accedes to Widespread Criticism

The company has acknowledged the problems and actively works to resolve them. Many players, however, remain frustrated with the lack of quick fixes—especially at a $70 price tag for the game. They're calling for prompt patches to restore their faith in the franchise.

A Rough Takeoff, But Hope for a Smooth Landing

Despite the rocky launch, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 holds plenty of promise with its gorgeously designed graphics and high immersive features.

Until then, fans can hope that Microsoft moves swiftly to address issues in order to turn the experience into the game it promised to be—or else the "Overwhelmingly Negative" reviews on Steam will just keep on pouring.

