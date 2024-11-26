Your Spotify Listening History Will Stay For Up to 90 Days on the App, For Your Review

There is now a new tool on Spotify that will help users keep track of the songs, podcasts, and audiobooks they stream as their listening history will be available to access via the app for up to 90 days. Users will see it under the new "Recents" tab where it will list all of their streaming activity for around a month and a half without needing to add them to their library or downloaded media.

It will work significantly for users who are exploring new songs via others' playlists or random albums that they want to add to their library, as well as visiting previous audiobooks or podcasts to replay.

Spotify Listening History to Stay For Up to 90 Days via 'Recents'

Spotify delivered a new feature for users to enjoy on its streaming platform that expands on the capabilities to review and revisit past streamed titles to integrate into their daily activities or share with friends (via Engadget). The latest tool will offer a way to access one's listening history easily and right on the app, and the platform will keep track of each account's activity for a maximum of 90 days.

Apart from this, the new 'Recents' tab will also display the saved content that users take note of but did not get a chance to play via the platform, with Spotify offering to collate these media in one place.

According to Spotify, the 'Recents' tool is now available to both iOS and Android mobile platforms in its availability but it is currently rolling out to global users which may still be missing in different regions.

Use 'Recents' to Find Streamed Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks

Using the 'Recents' tool is an intuitive way to keep track of one's listening activity as well, especially for those who are looking to explore different genres or artists available to stream on Spotify's massive library. Moreover, this new tool is replacing the "Listening History" tab that was previously available to share the account's activities.

Recents are not limited to songs, as it will also keep track of recently played audiobooks or podcasts for an easier way to find them. Spotify regarded that 'Recents' will also take note of saved content from the likes of audiobooks and podcasts which will allow easy access to these titles.

Users may find the Recents tab when they tap on their profiles and look for the tool on the sidebar. Spotify said that it will offer a chronological order as a default, but users may refine their search by using filters to help them find said tracks.

Spotify's Latest Streaming Features Available

Over the years, Spotify maintained its position as the top music streaming platform in the world because of its massive library of songs and other audio media, but also because of the renowned features available. One of the most recent releases is the "Offline Backup" which is available for Premium users to enjoy, and it assures them that they may access music at any time despite not downloading it.

Additionally, users no longer have to stream repetitive content thanks to Spotify's Daylist which centers on a personalized experience that will share fresh collections depending on the user's activity and "mood."