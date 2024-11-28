'Spotify Mod' Now Disabled by the Real Spotify After Illegally Copying Premium Features

The different 'Spotify Mod' apps available on Android to download and install via APKs are already disabled, as many users who rely on these kinds of apps are now claiming that their versions no longer work. It was none other than the legitimate Swedish streaming company, Spotify, that made significant changes to its platform's API, which prevented copied or fake apps from using its services.

Previously, the modded or pirated APKs of Spotify that are widely available on the web mirror what its Premium streaming experience offers, including ad-free listening, unlimited skips, and more.

Spotify Disables 'Spotify Mod' Apps Found on Android

Users are now sharing to different online forums that their 'Spotify Mods' are no longer working on their Android devices which no longer shows any songs or tracks from their playlists, and music access is disabled. It is important to note that these "Spotify Mods" were widely available APKs found on the web, and they can be installed on Android via side loading.

This means that users can freely download the app and enjoy a free audio streaming experience featuring the modded version that offers Premium features available to users without having to pay.

However, Spotify caught on behind this massive piracy that illegally copied their Android app versions and modified them to allow non-paying users access to its Premium features by disabling their access to the service.

API-Level Changes on Spotify Against Illegal Apps

This was made possible because of a recent change that the real Spotify and its company have recently applied, confirming that it revamped its API. While Spotify did not address the many backend users pirating their apps and offering a modded version that cheats the Premium subscription access, all users who rely on these APKs were significantly affected by the changes.

Accounts that are associated with the fake and modded Spotify apps may not get the chance to access the Wrapped 2024, said reports.

Spotify and its Music Streaming Experiences

For a long time, Spotify has operated as a "freemium" audio streaming service that offers both Free and Premium access that is flexible depending on user needs, but the company has stressed that the paid version is the best available. Apart from unlimited skips and the ability to download songs, Spotify Premium also recently introduced 'Offline Backups', which pre-download albums or playlists for users who forget to.

That being said, users do not need to purchase any of its subscription packages to enjoy what the streaming platform has to offer, with the most recent release of 'Daylist' available for all types of users. Moreover, the company has also made lyrics available for Free accounts to access and no longer has limits set up for non-paying users after facing backlash from its community.

Despite offering significant experiences on Spotify for both free and premium users, the paid subscription is still the better option for maximizing the audio streaming experience. Still, not all users are willing to pay. The modded Spotify apps were a popular option on Android to still get Premium features without subscribing to the service. Still, Spotify no longer allows them to get away with it, as per the latest changes.