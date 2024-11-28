Mark Zuckerberg Joins Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Dinner, After Declining to Endorse Him Earlier

The list of tech CEOs that are now showing support to Donald J. Trump and looking to be his ally under his future administration has recently grown as Meta's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the latest to join hands with the upcoming leader. It was revealed that Zuckerberg joined Trump over at the politician's primary residence known asMar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, FL.

What happened over at the meeting was not discussed, but it only shows that Trump may have let go of previous grudges against Zuck, particularly as the former President previously called out the CEO and Facebook during the 2020 elections.

Mark Zuckerberg Joined Trump for Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Meta's CEO is one of the most prominent figures in the United States, and Zuck recently received an invitation from Trump to have dinner with him over at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report from The Verge. It was also confirmed by Meta's spokesperson, Andy Stone, who claimed that Mark Zuckerberg was "grateful" for being invited by the President-elect for an up-close interaction.

Zuck was able to come face-to-face with Donald Trump despite the previously known bad blood between them, and he was also given the "opportunity" to meet the politician's team during the dinner.

It was revealed by Stone that Zuckerberg and Trump, together with his team, talked about the future administration which would be officially assumed by DJT come Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025.

Meta, Zuck Wants to Work with Trump's Administration

Stone also shared that "It's an important time for the future of American Innovation," referring to this courtesy dinner hosted by Trump which had the Meta CEO as its guest of honor. However, the spokesperson did not reveal specifics regarding what the leaders discussed during their meeting.

Despite Trump previously throwing shade against Zuckerberg after the 2020 US presidential elections, the Meta CEO shared supportive statements to the President-elect after the infamous assassination attempt, and the other congratulated the politician on his 2024 election win.

Trump and the Tech CEO Allies Around Him

Perhaps one of the biggest allies of Donald Trump from the leaders in the tech industry is the Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and more's CEO, Elon Musk, who explicitly campaigned for the former President earlier this year. However, their ties are not yet over after Trump won, as the President-elect was seen in the most recent SpaceX Starship Flight 6 launch over at Boca Chica, Texas.

Additionally, Musk was also appointed to work closely with Trump and his administration once he assumes power, as the billionaire will soon lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help improve the country.

On the other hand, another tech mogul was seen to be tied to Trump, with Apple's CEO Tim Cook congratulating the politician on his most recent win. Not only that, Trump previously shared via an interview that he received a call from Cook who shared about the $17 billion EU fine that the Cupertino-based company is facing, and the then Presidential candidate promising to help them once he won.

While most tech leaders congratulated Trump when he won, Zuckerberg included, being invited for dinner at Mar-a-Lago is not a small thing, and this suggests that both may be working closely in the future but no details were yet shared from both parties.