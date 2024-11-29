Apple MacBook Black Friday Sale Offer M1, M3, and M4 Variants With Huge Discounts

The Black Friday sale is here to deliver significant discounts for users who want to save on their purchases, especially for the technology they have been eyeing, as Apple's MacBooks are part of the discounts from different retailers. The different MacBook variants are up for grabs with significant price slashes available, featuring the likes of the M1, M3, and M4 chips.

Apple Black Friday Sale Features the MacBook Lineup

Any of these MacBooks and their specific chip variants offer significant experiences for users to enjoy the latest from the Cupertino tech giant, Apple Intelligence, which is available for all M-series-powered computers. It is worth noting that Apple already released the software versions that deliver Apple Intelligence for users, particularly with the macOS 15.1, but it is important to note that there is still a waitlist in place.

Nevertheless, opting for the Silicon chip-powered Apple MacBook is the best route for your aspirations to take full advantage of what Apple Intelligence has to offer, with this Black Friday sale coming right in time to save on costs. That being said, Apple is also highly regarded for its Mac computers, with the company currently leading the global PC growth with its stellar numbers.

M1 MacBook Discounts Available

The only M1 MacBook that is discounted on this year's Black Friday sale is the M1 MacBook Air, and despite being a three-year-old device, it is still a notable entry-level computer for the Intel Macs or Windows upgrade you are looking for.

It is known that the M1 chipset ushered in the new era for Mac computers to go against its competitors, with the System-on-chip (SoC) design offering improved performance and capabilities, not to mention, Apple Intelligence.

The 13-inch MacBook Air featuring the M1, 256GB Storage, and 8GB Unified Memory is now available for only $599 this Black Friday, offering a $100 discount (originally $699) over at Walmart.

Black Friday M3 MacBook Deals

If you are looking for a more advanced computer and have the budget for it, you may opt for the M3-equipped MacBooks that are also available this Black Friday with significant discounts. Best Buy and Amazon are offering many variants of either the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with the M3 chipset available with remarkable discounts over at their platforms for all.

13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 256GB Storage, 16GB Memory - $844 via Amazon, $255 off its original price of $1,099 (23 percent discount)

15-inch MacBook Air M3 with 256GB Storage, 16GB Memory - $1,044 via Best Buy, $255 off its original price of $1,299 (20 percent discount)

14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 512GB Storage, 16GB Memory - $1,499 via Best Buy, $200 off its original price of $1,699 (11.77 percent discount)

The Latest M4 Also on Sale

However, if you are looking to get the most advanced and powerful MacBook device available in the market, the M4-equipped laptops are the right ones for you, and they are also part of the massive discounts on this Black Friday sale. Best Buy offers a selection of the different variants from Cupertino's recent 14-inch MacBook Pro, with as much as $200 off their regular price.