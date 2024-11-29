'Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's' Most Added Pokemon to Teams Include Garchomp, Gyarados, and Lucario

The Pokemon Company has recently shared the stats on its latest AAA-rated game, "Pokemon Scarlet & Violet," andone of the most notable discoveries here is that old-generation monsters are still popular among modern gamers. Down on its list of the Pokemon that are most added to a player's six-monster team, there is the Water/Dragon type Gyarados, Dragon/Ground type Garchomp, and the Fighting/Steel type Lucario.

It is worth noting that these Pokemon mentioned above are from significantly older generations from decades ago, but they are still some of the most regarded fighters to bolster one's roster when setting out in the open-world game.

'Pokemon Scarlet & Violet' Shares Most Common Pokemon on Teams

Pokemon released a massive thread that offers an insight into "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" statistics in its 'By The Numbers' round-up, with gamers pointing out that the creatures that are most added to teams see three iconic monsters from past games. In this specific category, not all names on the list are from the Paldea region, a.k.a. Gen IX, which was introduced in "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet."

First off, there is Generation I's Kanto region Water/Dragon Pokemon, Gyarados, who is among the most added to teams, best known for testing gamers' patience as it starts from Magikarp. Having it evolve to Gyarados makes it one of the fiercest monsters there is in Pokemon history.

On the other hand, Garchomp is also getting a massive appeal among "Scarlet and Violet" players as it is part of the list among the most added to teams, with the third-stage evolution from Gen IV's Sinnoh being among the top choices.

Lastly, another Pokemon hailing from Sinnoh and "Pokemon Diamond and Pearl" also made the list, with the Fighting/Steel type Lucario joining Garchomp among the most common additions to teams.

Old-Generation Pokemon Are More Popular Than New Ones?

While there are no specific rivalries among these creatures regarding who are the most popular to be added to teams, it only shows that old and new gamers alike choose these past-gen Pokemon to be part of their current roster on "Scarlet and Violet." There have been massive arguments before from Pokemon "purists" that previous generations offer the more popular and stronger ones.

That being said, these stats from Pokemon only reflect player preferences regarding their party's lineup, and not necessarily the creature's strength or skill.

The Pokemon Franchise and Its Future

Nintendo's "Pokemon" franchise has seen significant development over the past years, and its significant success helped it retain popularity, currently seeing new experiences delivered by the company. The latest from the franchise is the "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" games released two years ago, and it is most notably the Nintendo Switch exclusive which delivered the latest from the franchise.

It was previously revealed by The Pokemon Company's chief operating officer (COO) Takato Utsonomiya that the company has plans to keep the "Pokemon" spirit alive for many years to come. According to Utsonomiya, he believes that the franchise will be around for the next couple of "hundreds of years" which will deliver more from the iconic series thanks to its massive popularity.

For now, the next game coming from Nintendo's subsidiary is "Pokemon Legends Z-A" which will offer a continuation of its success on "Arceus," but is not necessarily a sequel to the renowned prequel storyline. The current "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" By The Numbers revealed that despite the thousands of available creatures and their evolved forms available, players are still reverting to old favorites to reinforce their teams as they travel around the open-world game.