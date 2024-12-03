Apple Music Replay '24 Is Now Available—Here's How to Access Your Annual Wrap Up

Subscribers of the famed song streaming platform, Apple Music, are now given the chance to access their Replay '24 round-up as early as today, and it is now offering a deep insight into their consumption for the entire year. Like before, the Replay yearly wrap-up from Apple Music will process your music streaming experience for the entire year from January 2024 up until early December.

It will also be a different experience from the Apple Music Replay feature found on the platform which rounds up monthly listening experience for users and offers a dedicated playlist of that period.

Apple Music Replay '24 is Now Available For Subscribers

The annual Apple Music year-in-review best known as "Replay" is now available for users to access and is offering its devout subscribers to see how much their streaming experiences changed for the entire 2024. This centers on a yearly recap which focuses more on the wider scale of one's music listening experiences, unlike the known 'Apple Music Replay' which focuses on monthly wrap-ups.

The Replay annual review is known for offering the top streamed songs, artists, albums, genres, and more—but it is also known for offering statistics like the total number of minutes on one's streaming experience, featured "super-fan" artists, listening milestones, and comparing your Top Artists of 2023 if you are an Apple Music subscriber since last year.

How to Access Replay '24 to See Your Annual Wrap-Up?

Like the years before, Apple Music Replay '24 is still exclusive for users who are subscribed to the service and is only accessible via the web browser, by accessing this link for the year-in-review. Unlike what Spotify offers on its Wrapped service which is available on mobile apps, Apple Music will require users to use the link for browsers to open and log to their Apple account to access Replay '24.

After which, users will get their Replay '24 playlist on their accounts which is available on the Apple Music app across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple Music and What it Offers Subscribers Now

Earlier this year, one of the biggest feature drops for Cupertino's song streaming subscribers was the dedicated 'Apple Music Replay' which offers a monthly wrap-up for users who cannot wait for the annual review. While it is called the same, it is not to be confused with the yearly Replay feature as this new feature offers a smaller scope for users, but it already offers dedicated monthly playlists for all.

Another feature drop made available for users is the integration of SongShift to Apple Music which allows for an easier way to import one's library, playlists, and more from other streaming platforms. Through this, users have a dedicated importing tool to help them transition from the likes of Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and other supported platforms.

It is always during the holiday season when people wrap up their year, go to year-end parties, and recap their top highlights of the entire 12 months before it transitions over to a new slate. Apple Music offers Replay as a way to look back on one's entire year and see how their music streaming experiences evolved, with Replay '24 celebrating with users and offering an insight into their consumption, onto the next one.