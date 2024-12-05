Snackfishing? Viral 'Clear Ketchup' Stunt Takes Over the Internet, But It's All a Hoax

A video started making rounds in November 2023 that left millions scratching their heads. It's all about an Australian man who left the world agog as he pulled out from a supermarket shelf a bottle of "Clear Tomato Ketchup".

The product seemed too good (or strange) to be true—transparent ketchup, a seemingly innovative take on the classic condiment. But in an unexpected plot twist, the product didn't exist. All this is part of a sophisticated trick orchestrated by the genius behind the popular Instagram account UK Snack Attack by Benji.

What is Snackfishing?

Snackfishing, a word that Benji coined, refers to the art of creating fake snacks, making them look real enough to scam those food lovers. It is more or less like catfishing; one creates a false online personality and makes wild food concepts appear as if they are launched by well-known brands. The aim is to create a buzz, confuse people, and leave them in disbelief, all for fun, Wired reports.

Benji's Snackfish concept started innocently enough with his fascination for unusual, rare snacks. As a student, he and his housemates would seek out rare Fanta flavors and enjoy them in a "ceremonial" fashion. But as the pandemic changed the way people interacted, Benji's creative outlet evolved.

He started crafting his own bizarre snack ideas and posted them under his account, which initially featured photos of new foods he found in stores. However, it wasn't until he began photoshopping and creating fake snack labels that things took a more mischievous turn.

From Photoshopped Snacks to Viral Sensations

Benji's approach to snackfishing (catfishing's food counterpart) became more refined over time. The company, after trying samples of his chocolate spreads and making pretend labels for them, called him in and asked him via a message to clarify that his items were not real.

This further inspired Benji to don the snackfishing persona as he continued to release some pretty wild concepts of snacks to the people who were following him, such as mint Coca-Cola and butter Oreos. It garnered massive traction on Instagram as more and more people witnessed how bizarre and amusing his new audience's feelings were.

Benji has brought upon the world Clear Ketchup—the most viral creation in life. His video in his hold as he held a Heinz ketchup bottle so that it was transparent began roaming rapidly, and people spoke much, debated, and enjoyed jokes on all available surfaces.

Despite its viral fame, Clear Ketchup was never a real product, but simply a bottle filled with hair gel. The hoax went so far that Heinz employees received many questions on whether the product was true.

The popularity Benji received for this prank was sensational, with over 113 million views on Instagram of the video.

The Side-Splitting World of Snackfishing

Benji's snackfishing antics aren't just about fooling people—they're a fun hobby that lets him express creativity outside of his day job as a data analyst. He dreams of one day seeing one of his bizarre snack ideas come to life in the real world. His followers, while initially confused by his creations, now eagerly anticipate his next fake food idea.

Though Benji hasn't made a profit from his snackfishing venture, he continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He posts disclaimers on every creation so his audience knows that the product is simply fictional.

Snackfishing: A Loaf of Real Bread?

Snackfishing has certainly been an innovation, whether clear ketchup or other bizarre creations such as lemon Nutella ever make it to the supermarket shelves.

Benji's creations have become cultural phenomena, inspiring others to think outside the box (or bottle) when it comes to food innovation. If one of his snack ideas were ever brought to life by a company, he would consider it a monumental success.

For now, he's content to keep crafting snackfish for fun, fueling the imagination of millions.