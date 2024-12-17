'Far Cry 7' Is Getting Delayed Says Insider, Ubisoft Struggles in Releasing New Games

The latest reports on the highly-anticipated action RPG open-world title from Ubisoft unveiled that "Far Cry 7" will be delayed in its supposed release of the sequel game that was initially speculated for 2025. This follows up on the massive rumors behind Ubisoft's development of the successor of its significantly successful "Far Cry 6" which is already three years old now.

However, it is also important to note that Ubisoft has yet to confirm its developments and plans to follow up its iconic franchise with a new open-world installment, with massive rumors surrounding the game.

'Far Cry 7' Rumors a Delay For the Sequel, According to Insider

A renowned industry leaker from Insider Gaming, Tom Henderson, recently shared a new crucial piece of information on "Far Cry 7's" development, particularly Ubisoft's recent delay to the game. It was revealed that Ubisoft has already begun its development of the open-world title's sequel which is slated for 2025, but that is no longer happening according to Henderson, centering on the many challenges it faces.

The still unconfirmed game got a massive delay in this recent report, particularly as it is moving its planned Fall 2025 release date to an unspecified release date for the following year.

It followed up on previous rumors which claimed that Ubisoft is already working on the game under the codename "Maverick," and is set to be an "extraction-based shooter" title. On the other hand, early rumors also claimed that Ubisoft will be developing a separate multiplayer shooter game.

Despite these being separate games, they will essentially be the same title which can share inventories and loot between the two games.

Ubisoft's Current Struggles Is Significantly Affecting Games

This was not a good year for Ubisoft as the company faced significant challenges, leading to its efforts in game development suffering from massive struggles that put a huge dent in the company. First off, the company delayed one of the biggest anticipated games on its list, and it was also followed by "XDefiant's" shutdown after it suffered from low players since its release.

Ubisoft: 2024 Brought Layoffs, Game Delays

Ubisoft started the year with optimism about its developments and the work the company put in for its many ongoing projects, but not all went as planned as the company significantly restructured its workforce. The Ubisoft Forward 2024 event promised massive titles coming to the public, with one focusing on its promised continuation of "Assassin's Creed" roadmap, as well as the so-called "Call of Duty" killer, "XDefiant."

As the world was getting ready for the first foray by Ubisoft into the Japanese feudal period with its "Assassin's Creed Shadows," Ubisoft claimed that it would be delaying the game to February 14, 2025. The company's announcement came before the anticipated release date of the title by November 12, with Ubisoft asking for more time to polish the much-awaited AAA release.

The three-month delay was not the worst news over at Ubisoft's company, particularly as the French game publisher also canceled its first-person action shooter game, "XDefiant," only this December after three seasons and seven months since its release. It was supposed to be a massive 2025 for Ubisoft as the company is looking to bounce back from its current woes, but sadly, "Far Cry 7" would not be there in time to help redeem the company's massive shortcomings this year.