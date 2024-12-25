What Exactly Does 'Natural Language' Mean for Apple's iOS 18.2?

The latest from Apple in their foray into Apple Intelligence is with iOS 18.2, but lately, it has been getting a bad rep because of its 'underwhelming' features according to users, but there are already massive advancements available for all. One of the top advancements on iOS 18.2 is the so-called 'Natural Language' that is available for users to take advantage of when they search using AI.

This latest feature is one of the most nifty things available on Apple Intelligence's list of capabilities, including its massive integration of ChatGPT with OpenAI, Genmoji, Siri advancements, and more.

What is Apple Intelligence's Natural Language on iOS 18.2?

The most recent iOS 18.2 RC (release candidate) that was initially experienced by beta users was the version that gave the world this so-called "Natural Language," and Apple meant for it to help users simplify their search. According to 9to5Mac, users may take advantage of using 'natural language,' a.k.a. how a person normally speaks, when searching for something on Cupertino's streaming apps.

This is available via Apple Music and Apple TV, and Apple said in its release notes that users may now describe or reiterate what they are searching for on these platforms without the need to be more specific on their queries.

"Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app lets you describe what you're looking for using any combination of categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more," said Apple.

While it is not exactly directly related to Apple Intelligence, it is a feature that is known to be one of the biggest advantages of AI-powered experiences over regular search bars or AI assistants on smartphones.

Freely Express Your Search Using Natural Language

While specifying a query will help users narrow down their search more, using natural language in finding music or video content would be a great place to start, especially if one is unfamiliar with the title, artist, or genre.

On the other hand, natural language search is also available on the newly revamped Siri, and users may command the chatbot to find songs or videos based on what they want to see or find, with the AI assistant fulfilling their requests.

However, there is a small caveat for iOS 18.2's natural language capabilities as it can only understand user input in English for now, but the company said that it is planning to bring more language support to accommodate more future experiences via this technology.

Apple Intelligence and Its Massive Upgrades

December gave the world an improved experience on Apple Intelligence when it was released by Apple via the iOS 18.2 update for all eligible devices, ushering in the start of Cupertino's massive AI focuses. One of the top features available here is the ChatGPT integration which is only made available now, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and Visual Intelligence for the Capture Button.

That being said, it is not yet the end for Apple's many upgrades for its proprietary AI as the company is looking to complete its full rollout of the first batch of Apple Intelligence features until iOS 18.4 or later.

However, Apple recently faced massive criticism for its AI developments as many found it overwhelming despite it already featuring its native writing tools apart from ChatGPT, but Cupertino is only starting with what it has to offer users.