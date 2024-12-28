'Marvel Rivals' Season 1 Characters and Map Leak: Who and What is Coming?

A new set of "Marvel Rivals" leaks are making rounds online, and the latest one talked about what is coming for Season 1 as the game is looking to expand more of the experiences available for its players. The two main focuses of these leaks center on new characters and maps for players to enjoy, and this means that the 33-strong roster of the arena shooter is set to add more.

In the present, NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment's famed arena-based shooter game is still at Season 0, and this launch version is already preparing for what is coming ahead for gamers to enjoy.

'Marvel Rivals' Season 1 Leak: New Characters and Maps

A new leak has begun making its rounds online, claiming that Season 1 is already on its way to "Marvel Rivals" to deliver new characters, maps, and team-ups that would expand more of what the arena-based shooter has to offer now. The latest scoop is one of the most extensive leaks dropped in the game today as it shared a massive collection of new content making its way to the game.

The characters, team-ups, and maps are also joined by the leak on Season 1's image, as well as the new player icons that will be available in the game, as well as other Marvel games in the industry.

The PvP action shooter saw instant fame when it launched earlier this December, and it set a new standard for arena-based shooters on consoles and PCs, being one of the most successful free-to-play titles in the market.

New Characters

Angela

Captain Marvel

Deadpool

Emma Frost

Hit Monkey

Modok

Phoenix/Jean Grey

New Character Team-Ups

Blade x C&D x Moon Knight

Emma Frost x Magneto

Emma Frost x Psylocke

Squirrel x Rocket Raccoon

Storm x Human Torch

Wolverine x The Thing x The Hulk

Wolverine x Phoenix

New Maps

Arakko

Krakoa

New York

'Marvel Rivals' and Its Highly Successful Launch

Last December 6, "Marvel Rivals" went live and was immediately a trending title in the gaming industry as the free-to-play game invited many to try it out and enjoy the skirmish using their favorite Marvel Comics characters. As part of its 'thank you' for gamers, the developers released a freebie skin for all featuring Iron Man's Armor Model 42 which is still available to redeem using its code until March 2025.

The game made waves in the industry as it was able to match renowned titles like "Valorant" and "Overwatch 2" fame, and many critics went on to claim that it is a better game compared to Blizzard's release. Players worldwide may try the game without worries as it is available for free, but the only thing they need to secure is a compatible PC or console like the Xbox Series S and X or the PS5 to experience it.

"Marvel Rivals" started with 33 characters in the roster which made it an enjoyable experience for many as players get to try out different characters to choose from, ranging from heroes to villains. Come January 2025, NetEase and Marvel Entertainment will release the much-anticipated Season 1 of the game, and this major update will not only deliver onnew experiences, but also new characters, maps, and more.