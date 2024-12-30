Tech Times Weekly Wrap: Tesla Cybertruck Recalls, Smartwatch Band Chemicals, Retro Gaming Returns

Tesla charts last week's top news stories but not because of its technological advancements, albeit, because of the many recalls its Cybertruck saw this year leading this week's edition of Weekly Wrap on Tech Times. Moreover, there is also a new study on the "forever chemicals" found in smartwatch bands, and they are found to be present in a massive percentage of Americans's blood.

Moreover, take a look at the faithful return of retro gaming in the modern age, with these classics and old-school technology still living on and well-enjoyed by many people worldwide despite being decades old.

Tesla Cybertruck Recalls of 2024: Six Issues to Fix

Tesla's Cybertruck was the promised holy grail of all of the company's electric vehicles, as well as the most awaited electric pickups of this age, with many being significantly attracted to its unique, futuristic design. However, it has been a flawed vehicle that saw six recalls this year, with both Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issuing the return of the EVs to fix the problems.

One would expect that a sub-$80,000 electric pickup would have no problems when it arrived to customers, considering that many have waited for this for years since it was opened for preorders.

However, it faced issues including a faulty front windshield wiper, its accelerator pedal getting stuck because of the plastic trim, the rear camera display getting disabled, a small font size on its warning lights, a detaching trunk bed, and inverter issues that led to power loss.

'Forever Chemicals' on Smartwatch Bands

A new study from the University of Notre Dame revealed a shocking discovery about your regular smartwatch bands from renowned manufacturers, particularly as they contain "forever chemicals" that could lead to serious health conditions. The researchers were able to find Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, to be present on as many as 22 smartwatch bands from popular brands.

This includes Apple, Samsung, Google, and more whose accessories contain high levels of PFHxA, or a common form of PFAS, across 13 fluoroelastomer bands, which brings flexibility and durability to the straps.

PFAS are commonly found in the Arctic Circle or as deep as the Marianas Trench but are also present among these smartwatch bands that could lead to developing cancer, kidney damage, hormonal disruptions, and more. Additionally, as much as 98 percent of Americans have PFAS in their blood streams.

Retro Gaming is Making a Comeback

Retro games have grown in popularity over the years but this 2024, it made an exceptional comeback where there has been another surge in these classic experiences being popular in the community. There is nothing like the experiences in the past, and while the present cannot replicate them, apart from the remasters or remakes, picking up an old console or booting up a beloved game is still a surreal experience.

Modern games indeed bring more realism, experiences, and advanced features to gaming, but the classics are still unbeatable as evident in the growth of retro gaming, and it does not end with the old-school players only.

While restoration and preservation have thrived this year, there have been re-releases of retro gaming platforms made available to users that make them available to play on up-to-date formats, as well as games that are available to enjoy on modern platforms.