iPhone SE 4 is Coming This 2025: Here's What Features to Expect from Apple's Budget Smartphone

There has been a massive rumor for several years now regarding the iPhone SE 4, but rumors still believe that it is coming from Apple by next year with a massive revamp to deliver to users that is set to change what it offers. It is still believed that it will be Cupertino's take on a budget smartphone, but the good thing is it will feature the updated look and leave behind the iPhone 8 chassis for good.

iPhone SE 4 Is Coming This 2025 Says Rumors

A new report by 9to5Mac revived the anticipation for next year's massive releases from Apple, and it includes the iPhone SE 4 will deliver a new device for all, set to be a different look from its previous iteration. Over the past years, the iPhone SE 4 has been rumored to be featuring a massive design change, coming from its 4.7-inch LCD present on the iPhone 8, it will be arriving with a significantly bigger 6.1-inch OLED.

Moreover, it is no longer the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11 it will copy, as the latest report from analyst, Ross Young of the Display Supply Chain Consultants, its 6.1-inch OLED screen will be joined by a flat-edged design, similar to the iPhone 12.

However, it will not feature the Dynamic Island technology from the iPhone 14 Pro and later, particularly as it will bring the notch from the base iPhone 14 and earlier, but it was said to be smaller. This notch will house the Face ID and front camera for users.

What to Expect from the iPhone SE 4?

Next year will also bring the iPhone SE 4 with a USB-C port at the bottom, similar to its adoption of this charging standard with the iPhone 15 series, and it was said to be part of the EU's mandate for tech companies. That being said, it will still feature a single rear camera array like its previous iteration, but it will feature better outputs for users as it will have a 48MP rear sensor.

Lastly, the speculations also claim that Apple will give the iPhone SE 4 the A18 chip which is similar to what the iPhone 17 series will receive so that it can run Apple Intelligence and its advanced features.

Apple's Massive iPhone SE Revamp

Over the past years, there have been massive rumors behind Apple's work on the iPhone SE's fourth generation that will be the biggest update since its second generation released four years ago. Apple changed the base phone for the iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8's body, but that design has not changed since then, with the 4th generation set to deliver the much-awaited revamp.

Some of the top rumors for the device include its adoption of the iPhone XR or iPhone 11's body, alongside getting 5G connectivity, with its camera also getting better capabilities compared to before. In more recent notes, analysts and sources believe that Apple is also working on giving it the boost that would make it more advanced for users, and this includes the latest A-series chips that would enable Apple Intelligence.

However, there is still no word from Cupertino regarding the iPhone SE 4's features, or if the device even exists at all, and all of the information surrounding it are speculations of a device that has been said to arrive for a year now. That being said, if the iPhone SE 4 arrives, it will not be skimping out on its renowned features for users, as it will deliver a massive revamp but at an affordable price.