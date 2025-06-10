Google's New London Headquarter Faces Unexpected Guests: What Could They Be?

Google's new state-of-the-art London headquarters in King's Cross is already a news story, though not quite in the way you would have anticipated.

While the cutting-edge new office building will accommodate as many as 7,000 staff members, it's also gained the notice of some unexpected early tenants: foxes.

Google's Rooftop Garden Turns Into a Fox Den

The centerpiece of the 11-story building is its 300-meter-long rooftop garden, an eco-conscious haven brimming with wildflowers, trees, and spaces meant to inspire creativity and relaxation. But instead of just attracting butterflies and birds as intended, the lush space has reportedly become a hotspot for urban foxes, The Guardian reports via London Centric.

From The Guardian, it is reported that the bushy-tailed intruders have appeared in the past three years, digging holes and dropping 'present-horses,' much to the chagrin of construction crews and future planners.

A Nature-Inspired Office With a Wild Twist

The building, whose design was a collaboration between Thomas Heatherwick Studio and Bjarke Ingels Group, was dreamed up as a beacon of sustainability and contemporary architecture. The rooftop garden is intended to be a multi-functional ecosystem where not only are the employees welcome, but also bees, birds, and bats. Foxes, however, were not invited.

Despite this, Google's reaction has been quite measured. A spokesperson for the company said, "Fox sightings at construction sites are pretty common, and our King's Cross development is no exception. While foxes have been occasionally spotted at the site, their appearances have been brief and have had minimal impact on the ongoing construction."

Urban Foxes Are London's Clever Survivors

Londoners are familiar with foxes. These quick animals have been present in the city for some time, spotted roaming alleyways, parks, and even residential backyards. What's surprising is how one or more of them made it onto the roof of a high-security, 11-story tech campus under construction since 2018.

Experts point out that city foxes are particularly resourceful and versatile. Their capacity to fit through slim openings, climb, and burrow renders them skilled city adventurers—talents that have probably helped their path to Google's sky-high garden.

Will the Foxes Be Evicted Before Opening Day?

As the office is expected to open by year-end, time is running out. Google now has to decide how to humanely and gently resettle the animals without disturbing the ecosystem that the garden has been designed to preserve.

It is unclear how the firm will address the fox problem, particularly with the public's mixed attitudes towards urban wildlife, according to Digital Trends. While there are employees who would appreciate the foxes as cute or representative of the natural environment of London, there are others who are naturally worried about hygiene and security.