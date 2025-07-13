Elon Musk, xAI Bring Grok to Tesla EVs But Only as a Chatbot to Answer Questions

Elon Musk and xAI's upgraded Grok AI is now made available to Tesla electric vehicles, adding an in-car generative AI experience for users that leverages the chatbot's capabilities. The latest technology made available to Tesla EVs centers on the chatbot which recently went through a controversial run over its pro-Nazi and antisemitic sentiments.

This release of Grok adds a chatbot experience to Tesla's infotainment system which users may utilize whenever they have a question, with the chatbot set to address all of the driver's queries.

Elon Musk, xAI Bring Grok AI to Tesla EVs

Tesla announced on its website that it recently rolled out an over-the-air software update to its electric vehicles, which features Grok, available for users to utilize and enjoy. Users may now talk to Grok via their Tesla EVs' infotainment system and use the chatbot to answer their most bugging questions, featuring a hands-free experience as well.

This new Grok "on the go" experience is allowing users to tweak their experience by choosing their preferred voice and personality.

Additionally, this in-car Grok experience no longer requires a user to have an existing Grok or X account to use the feature, and it will be available for free to access for select Tesla vehicles in the US.

It is also important to note that only Tesla EVs released on or after July 12 would be able to access Grok.

Tesla's Grok: No In-Car Controls Yet

Despite the massive experience that Grok brings to Tesla EVs, it is only a chatbot that users may talk to.

Unfortunately, this version of Grok is not yet advanced and is not able to control several car features or functions. This means that users may not yet use Grok to change the temperature, turn on Autopilot or FSD, start or turn off the EV, and other advanced in-car features.

Grok and Its Recent Controversies

Last week, Elon Musk announced the arrival of the "improved" version of Grok, delivering the first update which the company claims features a better version of its model for users to enjoy. However, its celebration did not last long as users started asking it controversial questions, with the chatbot claiming how Democrats should not be elected, and Hollywood is controlled by Jewish executives.

The chatbot's chaotic operations did not stop there. As more users try out this improved version of Grok, they have continued to ask taboo topics. To many people's surprise, Grok went on to share pro-Nazi and antisemitic sentiments that also made mention of Hitler.

That being said, when more people tried out the new Grok, one specific topic prompted Musk to respond, saying that the chatbot's response is "idiotic" and vowing to fix it come morning.

The following day, Musk and xAI debuted the Grok 4 model to the world, introducing the most advanced version of the AI to date days after the "improved" version of Grok debuted.