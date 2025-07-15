Apple to Close Hornsby Store in October, Shifts Focus to Redesigned Chatswood Chase Location

Apple has confirmed that its Westfield Hornsby store in Hornsby, Australia, will close its doors for good this October. The non-renewal of the lease spells the end for the 13-year-old store, which originally opened in 2011.

The step is one of several retail-wide moves Apple is making to strengthen and consolidate its physical footprint in selected locations.

Chatswood Chase Store To Reopen With Overhaul

As the Hornsby store closes, Apple will relocate all impacted staff to its adjacent Chatswood Chase store, which is being totally refurbished. According to the Australian website EFTM, the Chatswood store, only a brief walk from Hornsby, will reopen three months from now with an improved design and improved customer experience.

The iPhone maker says that the revamped Chatswood Chase store will include a newly built space for Today at Apple sessions—free creative workshops and tech tutorials. There will also be a separate Apple Pickup area for quicker online order pickup and a fully redesigned layout to better serve Sydney's Upper North Shore community.

Why Apple Is Closing Hornsby

Although Apple failed to state the exact reason for closing the Hornsby store, the action reflects a retail consolidation strategy on the North Shore.

Opening the more centrally positioned Chatswood Chase store means that the tech titan can offer a more immersive and contemporary retail environment under one umbrella.

Hornsby, an Upper North Shore suburb of Sydney, has been the home of the Apple store since 2011. Its shutdown represents a strategic move and not a market pullback, particularly since Apple still operates six other stores in the Sydney area.

Fifth Store Closure in 2 Years Reflects Rebalancing of Global Stores

The Hornsby closure is the newest among a series of Apple Store closures globally. Within just under two years, Apple has closed at least five stores permanently, according to MacRumors.

In 2024, Apple closed its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores at the same time. This April, the company decided to shut down its Apple Store in Northbrook, Illinois. Next month, the Bristol-based store in England will be included in the closing stores list.

Apple might have seen it strategically: closing underperforming sites could make way for high-traffic, flagship-style stores.

Expansion Unfolds Elsewhere, Including in Australia

Even with these closures, Apple remains committed to investing in new retail experiences globally. Apple welcomed new stores in 2025 alone:

Miami, Florida

Perth, Australia (moving to a historic bank building)

Seoul, South Korea

Madrid, Spain

Stockholm, Sweden

Apple also intends to introduce a new flagship in Downtown Detroit soon.