YouTube Says Reaction Videos Are Still Safe Under New Monetization Rules

YouTube has made its new monetization policy clear to reassure creators that reaction content and commentary videos are still qualified. The new rules focus on combating large amounts of low-quality, low-effort, and AI-created content that is not original.

Earlier this month, YouTube revealed that it would be updating its monetization policies. Somehow, this sent creators into a panic that reaction channels and clip content could be banned. The site has now officially changed its guidelines to make them clearer and more creator-friendly.

New Name, Same Focus For YouTube

The earlier ambiguous "Repetitious Content" policy has now been rebranded as the "Inauthentic Content" policy, which more accurately represents YouTube's interest in quality and originality.

As per a note appended to YouTube's help page, "This type of content has always been ineligible for monetization under our existing policies, where creators are rewarded for original and authentic content. There is no change to our reused content policy, which reviews content like commentary, clips, compilations, and reaction videos."

The company highlighted that there is no addition or alteration in the reused content policy of its, which still permits monetization for videos containing commentary, review, and reaction.

What is Considered Inauthentic Content?

YouTube now gives clearer examples of what it deems inauthentic and therefore ineligible for monetization. Engadget wrote that these include videos that only read text from websites or news feeds.

Furthermore, even the slideshows or scrolling text with no additional commentary, narrative, or educational content. If you have watched mass-produced-looking content with no individual contribution from the content creator, that's also included.

YouTube is doing this to lessen the AI-generated videos that imitate human-created content but provide minimal substance or creativity.

Reused Content Still Monetizable With a Caveat

YouTube reiterated that reused content is still monetizable, but only if it creates more value. Some examples include reaction videos with insightful commentary, review and analysis content based on existing clips, and educational compilations with commentary or insights.

But the platform cautions against posting content that's already been widely shared by another creator or simply reposting unaltered content.

Examples of what not to do according to the reused content policy include:

Re-posting popular clips without authorisation or modification

Posting third-party clips without comment, reworking, or additional perspective

Reaction Channels Have Breathing Room For Now

YouTube's clarification is a welcome relief for thousands of content creators who depend on reaction, commentary, or clip-type content. They regularly worried about getting demonetized under the wider, previous phrasing of the policy.

YouTube's change of course indicates its desire to reward creativity and deter low-quality automation, not penalize good creators. Originality and innovation continue to be important determining factors for monetization eligibility.

Last month, the platform raised the minimum age for users to livestream. Those aged 13 to 15 years old are under the tighter rules.