WhatsApp's Missed Call Trick Feels Just Like Voicemail, But Smarter

WhatsApp keeps evolving with updates that make communication more convenient.

Having added the option to set reminders for missed calls, the Meta-owned messaging giant is now rolling out a voicemail-like feature to help users easily catch up on missed conversations.

WhatsApp's New Missed Call Feature Explained

The new feature, discovered by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta app 2.25.23.21 on Android, allows users to leave a short voice message when they're not answered. Rather than just seeing a "Call again" or "Cancel" option, a user will now also see a "Record voice message" shortcut right on the call screen.

This feature eliminates the extra steps of manually recording a voice note through the paperclip icon in chats. With the new shortcut, WhatsApp makes it faster and easier to leave context-rich updates or messages without waiting for the recipient to pick up.

How the Voicemail-like Feature Works

When you make a call via WhatsApp and the recipient does not answer, the application will present you with three options. According to GSM Arena, you can call again, cancel the call, and even record a voice message.

Moreover, the shortcut will be reflected in the chat with said contact, allowing users greater flexibility to send their message immediately. This functionality is another step towards replicating old-style voicemail, but, of course, with the added advantage of instant messaging integration.

For most users, WhatsApp has long since replaced classic calling and texting, serving as their go-to communication portal. By adding voicemail-like features, the app fills the gap between vintage calling behavior and online convenience.

Rather than typing long messages to outline the reason you made that call, users can simply send off a voice update that now feels more personal and productive. This step also accommodates areas where voice notes are the norm of everyday communication. It's all about enhancing WhatsApp's user engagement.

Is it Rolling Out Soon?

Currently, this voicemail-like feature is only available to select Android beta testers. Although WhatsApp has not yet announced an official release date, the company's past practice of launching beta-tested features hints that a broader release may be on the way if testing is successful.