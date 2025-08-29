YouTube Music's New Search Placement Makes Finding Songs Easier in 2025

YouTube Music just keeps getting better as it remains a top music streaming service in 2025. The newest update brings a small but significant redesign: moving the Search button to the bottom navigation bar.

This little tweak greatly enhances convenience. It enables users to naturally access their loved tracks and playlists.

YouTube Music Update Brings Search to the Bottom Bar

As spotted by 9to5Google, the relocation of Search is an echo of a trend noticed in numerous hit apps, wherein primary features are shifted toward the bottom of the screen. Because smartphones are operated mostly with one hand, this movement is consistent with the way people naturally hold their phones.

YouTube Music did a great job by allowing for quicker access to music discovery and playback. Moving the Search into thumb's distance means convenience for everyone.

There are already some users who have noticed the change, while others might have to update their app or wait for the larger release. It might take some time for global access.

Discover Category Merges With Search

Another important aspect of this update is the elimination of the Explore tab. Instead, Explore is now seamlessly integrated into the Search feature. Android Police notes that this allows users to be able to search for specific tracks and browse curated playlists or popular songs in the same area. The minimalized design de-clutters and presents a cleaner browsing experience.

Whether you wish to explore the newest releases or discover secret gems, Search now serves as the definitive center for both personalized suggestions and literal searches.

Double Tap Action for Bigger Beats, Quicker

Along with the new placement, YouTube Music has added a double-tap shortcut in the Search bar. When you tap twice on it, it immediately brings up the keyboard, eliminating the need to scroll all the way to the top of the app to type. This little feature saves time, making the process of searching for music faster and more intuitive.

Although the old way of searching is still accessible, the new placement of the bottom bar obviously prioritizes ease of use and effectiveness.

