Google Gemini Now Has Clear Usage Limits That Indicates How Much You Can Generate Per Day

Google Gemini is now specifying the exact usage limits for each account for the different tiers available on the platform so users may know how much they can generate from the AI platform.

Before this, Google had not been exactly clear on how many prompts users may enter per day.

Google Gemini Usage Limits Detail Exact Figures

A new update on Google's Gemini Help Center article is providing the exact figures of how much each type of account may generate as the company is now providing clarity on its usage limits.

According to The Verge's report, Google previously only provided messages that reflect inexact figures on prompt limits per account, and this also applies to paid users' accounts despite them getting more features to enjoy.

Know How Many Prompts You Can Use

Based on the latest update, users who are on the Free tier and are using Gemini 2.5 Pro would only get up to five prompts, five Deep Research questions, and 100 AI-generated images per day on the platform.

This number is significantly multiplied 20 times more for the AI Pro plan, which guarantees up to 100 prompts per day and its AI image generation shooting up to 1,000.

On the AI Ultra tier, users may get 100 times more than on the Free tier, with up to 500 prompts per day.

Prompt, Use Limits on Generative AI

In the early days of generative AI's availability, it was not very clear how much users could enjoy per day. However, the concept of tokens and use limits was later introduced by companies to let users know how many prompts they can use on these platforms.

Earlier this year, OpenAI saw a significant rise in numbers after introducing a direct image generator for ChatGPT. However, this led to the company seeing its servers slow down as many went on to enjoy the image generation feature.

The company set temporary limits immediately following the feature's rise to fame, with Free users only getting up to three image generations per day.

Of course, it is not only OpenAI that has prompt or use limits set up on their platforms, as other companies like Anthropic, Google, Perplexity, and more have also added these on their chatbots.