Bluesky Adds Private Bookmarks Feature That Allows Users to Save Posts

Bluesky has recently shared a new update which brings the much-awaited private bookmarks feature on the app due to popular demand.

It is one of the many features that users have always wanted from the platform, especially as other microblogging platforms already have similar features.

Bluesky Adds Private Bookmarks Feature

Bluesky has announced its private bookmark feature that will allow users to mark the content that they would like to read or follow for a later time, according to TechCrunch.

The company calls this feature the "Saved Posts," which is similar to the bookmark functions available on rival social media platforms like X and Meta's Threads.

The Saved Posts feature will make the bookmarked content on the platform available for the account holder's eyes only.

Users may save the posts they want by clicking on the bookmark icon found at the bottom of each post they see on their feed.

No Need to Use Public Pin Workaround

According to Engadget, Bluesky developer Jaz previously shared a workaround for users who want to save specific content on the platform.

The public pin workaround allowed subscribers to join a custom feed where they needed to comment a pin "📌" emoji on a post they would like to revisit later. This feature has been the way to save posts on the platform for the longest time, but this made the posts they saved also visible to other users.

For those who want to keep their bookmarks private, this latest Saved Posts feature from Bluesky is the way to go.

Bluesky's Features Available

Bluesky remains one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world, and it offers a social networking experience that is significantly different because of its special AT Protocol. Bluesky's developments have given users regular updates on new features like the three-minute-long video post durations, DMs management features, and more.

Users have always asked for the addition of a verification program on Bluesky, with the company obliging their requests and adding the official blue checks on the platform.

Bluesky's version focuses on a free verification program that will allow anyone to have their accounts verified by only submitting the required documents and other forms of authentication.