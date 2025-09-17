YouTube Brings Livestreaming Upgrade, Playables, AI Tools, and Monetization For Creators

YouTube content creators find the platform a perfect place to share their ideas with their audience. Aside from updating its monetization policies when it comes to authentic content, the streaming giant is launching new tools and updates for people who want to thrive on the platform..

From improved livestreaming to new AI-based tools, these updates will be a game-changer to make content creation, streaming, and earning revenue simpler than ever.

Livestreaming Gets a Major Upgrade

During its Made on YouTube celebration, the company announced that it is streamlining the livestream experience for the creators. The service now includes a new practice mode where creators can practice first before going live with audio and video.

A further highlight is Playables on Live, which unlocks a catalog of more than 75 games that can be streamed live in real-time when interacting with viewers. Aside from making it easier for new streamers to enter the platform, this feature introduces new, interactive content without charge.

Even better, YouTube will soon allow for concurrent horizontal and vertical livestreaming, alongside a combined chat. This allows creators to engage with all their audience, regardless of how viewers watch.

AI Tools Transform Short-Form Content

Shorts have blown up in popularity, and YouTube is returning the favor to creators with new AI-driven editing. The software automatically trims highlights from livestreams and repurposes them as Shorts. This makes it much easier for creators, particularly newcomers, to repurpose content and build their audience across various formats without additional effort.

Reaction and Interactive Content Made Easier

According to Android Police, reaction videos are still among the favorite formats on the site. YouTube is making it easy for creators to start a livestream and react to content in one click. Having all those tools in the app makes it easy and allows creators to focus on interacting with their audience.

Smarter Monetization Opportunities

For creators who prioritize earnings, YouTube is introducing new monetization techniques. This is different from the previous report.

A new side-by-side ad format enables ads to be served during livestreams without disrupting the stream. Further, membership creators can easily toggle between public and members-only streams, increasing exclusivity and earnings without a loss of pace.

Two months ago, YouTube rolled out an age estimation model to protect teens on the platform. If the user is under 18 years old, standard protections will apply, including the use of digital wellbeing tools and showing non-personalized ads.

When it comes to YouTube Music, finding songs will be much faster with the new search placement. The global release is yet to be announced.