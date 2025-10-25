Logitech Muse Spatial Stylus Brings Big Features to Vision Pro, But There Are Limitations

Apple is selling a new accessory for the Vision Pro headsets which happens to be the first spatial stylus for the device. Called the Logitech Muse spatial stylus, it offers exciting features for the spatial computer.

Logitech Muse Spatial Stylus: Big Features on Vision Pro

There is a new accessory Apple has on its website for the Vision Pro, and it is a third-party device called the Logitech Muse. According to 9to5Mac, it is the first spatial stylus made for the headset. This latest device is designed to look like a pen, resembling the typical styluses that are available for other types of technology, but it is not as sleek as the Apple Pencil.

However, it is because it offers features and experiences that would help Vision Pro owners get more work done, focusing on creative, collaborative, and productive functions. The spatial stylus features motion tracking, tactile and real-time haptic feedback, six degrees of freedom, and low-latency to support different experiences like annotating documents, drawing, and more.

It also comes with force-sensing buttons to allow users to change thickness whenever they write, doodle, or sketch in midair or on a surface. The Logitech Muse also supports USB-C fast charging.

There Are Limitations to the Spatial Stylus

The report notes that Logitech Muse is designed for the visionOS, but there are several limitations to it, including its incompatibility with Apple's Freeform and Notes app.

That said, other third-party apps work with the Logitech Muse.

Apple Vision Pro's Latest Experiences

There have been various rumors about a Vision Pro upgrade coming from Apple for 2025, but many have been skeptical about it since the original version only debuted in February 2024.

However, it turned out that the rumors were right about Apple's upgrade to the Vision Pro as they released the headset featuring the M5 chipset. Moreover, Apple also released a new head strap that would double the support for the Vision Pro.

There are not many accessories made for the Vision Pro in the past year apart from the light seal cover, extra battery pack, its holder, as well as peripherals like keyboard, mouse, and controllers.

But now, users get a chance to get more creative and productive with their headset thanks to the Logitech Muse spatial stylus. Despite its limited compatibility, it brings massive experiences for users.