Ultimate "BO7" Pack-a-Punch Guide: Master Zombies PAP Levels and Unlock Top "COD" Weapon Upgrades

In "Black Ops 7" Zombies mode, players seek the ultimate "BO7" Pack-a-Punch guide to master how to upgrade guns in "BO7," pushing through Zombies PAP levels for superior "CoD" weapon upgrades that turn standard firearms into high-round dominators.

The Pack-a-Punch machine, mounted on the mobile Ol' Tessy truck in the Ashes of the Damned map, enables repeated upgrades, revealing secret abilities across 32 weapons, from assault rifles gaining massive magazines to wonder weapons like the Ray Gun unlocking devastating variants.

This article breaks down the activation process, upgrade mechanics, tier progression, free methods, and top performers, ensuring players optimize their loadouts for endless zombie hordes.​

Unlock Pack-a-Punch on Ashes of the Damned

Players begin in Janus Towers Plaza on Ashes of the Damned, where earning points from early zombie kills funds door purchases leading to the server room and key components for Pack-a-Punch activation on Ol' Tessy.

Collect parts like the truck head, then drive Tessy to ritual markers, destroying orange clusters at fuel pumps within tight 30-second windows while fending off elite spawns that intensify during power restoration phases. Once powered, the machine attaches to Tessy's back, providing mobile access across the map for seamless "CoD" weapon upgrades without fixed locations, ideal for dynamic gameplay in solo or squad runs.​

Efficient early-game strategies involve melee crits on rounds 1-2 to conserve ammo, opening optimal paths to avoid cornering, and coordinating rituals safely to minimize deaths from swarms. This "BO7" Pack-a-Punch guide emphasizes quick power-ups and enemy clears, setting the foundation for how to upgrade guns in "BO7" by making the machine available as early as possible for sustained survival.​

How to Upgrade Guns 'BO7' (Pack-a-Punch Process)

Upgrading guns in "BO7" Zombies starts with interacting at Ol' Tessy's Pack-a-Punch using earned points, instantly doubling ammo capacity and unlocking hidden traits tailored to each weapon's class for transformative "CoD" weapon upgrades.

Pistols like the KOD 9 evolve into "No Cap," shifting to full-auto with boosted fire rates and reserve ammo, while assault rifles such as the M15 Mod Zero become Nyx Fall, expanding magazines from 30 to higher capacities for prolonged engagements. Repeat interactions advance through Zombies PAP levels, each tier amplifying damage output, fire rate, and unique effects like tighter hipfire on SMGs or enhanced spread on shotguns.​

The process suits all 32 weapons, including LMGs like the XM325 turning into Merk Scogsra with rapid fire and massive reserves, ensuring versatility from close-quarters pistols to long-range snipers in high-stakes rounds. Players must prioritize points management post-activation, testing upgrades mid-game to exploit secret abilities that redefine how to upgrade guns "BO7" for optimal horde control.​

Zombies PAP Levels and Maxing Upgrades

Zombies PAP levels progress through multiple Pack-a-Punch applications, with higher tiers exposing profound boosts like ray guns converting to Porter's variants for top-tier damage synergizing with perks such as Double Tap for accelerated firing.

Tier 4 represents the pinnacle in Cursed Mode, demanding three Tier 1 relics, two Tier 2, and one Tier 3 active, plus a 100,000-point investment, yielding insane damage multipliers, ultra-rare camos, and visual effects that elevate "CoD" weapon upgrades to endgame supremacy. Weapons like the Ray Gun Mark 2 to Porter's Mark 2 exemplify maxed potential, combining raw power with perk enhancements for round-pushing dominance.​

Maxing requires relic hunting across the map alongside persistent upgrades, avoiding weaker PAP performers while stacking perks for compounded effects on elite PAP guns. This structured escalation in Zombies PAP levels ensures players achieve fully realized loadouts capable of tackling infinite waves.​

Free Pack-a-Punch Methods

Beyond standard point costs, free Pack-a-Punch options emerge via green plants in grassy farm areas, where applying Toxic Growth from fumigators accelerates crystal formation into Raw Aetherium Crystals for instant, no-cost upgrades on any gun.

These methods bypass early grinding, proving invaluable for solo high-difficulty runs or rapid retries, integrating seamlessly into the "BO7" Pack-a-Punch guide for resource-efficient play. Locate plants strategically, apply growth agents promptly, and harvest for upgrades that mirror paid tiers without depleting points reserves.​

Combining free crystals with mobile Tessy access amplifies how to upgrade guns "BO7," allowing focus on exploration and relic collection for advanced Zombies PAP levels rather than constant farming.​

Best Weapons After Pack-a-Punch

Pack-a-Punched weapons shine brightest among the 32 options, with wonder weapons leading due to exponential scaling in damage and utility post-upgrade.

Ray Gun Mark 2 to Porter's : Delivers unmatched damage per shot, amplified by Double Tap for fire rate supremacy in late rounds, making it a staple for "CoD" weapon upgrades.​

: Delivers unmatched damage per shot, amplified by Double Tap for fire rate supremacy in late rounds, making it a staple for "CoD" weapon upgrades.​ KOD 9 to No Cap : Transforms into a full-auto powerhouse with generous ammo, excelling in mid-round mobility and crowd control as a top how to upgrade guns "BO7" choice.​

: Transforms into a full-auto powerhouse with generous ammo, excelling in mid-round mobility and crowd control as a top how to upgrade guns "BO7" choice.​ M15 Mod Zero to Nyx Fall : Boosts assault rifle sustain with expanded magazines and fire rate, ideal for sustained fire against elites.​

: Boosts assault rifle sustain with expanded magazines and fire rate, ideal for sustained fire against elites.​ XM325 to Merk Scogsra : LMG with rapid output and huge reserves post-PAP, perfect for suppressive roles in squads.​

: LMG with rapid output and huge reserves post-PAP, perfect for suppressive roles in squads.​ Utus Petition (SMG variant): Doubles to 60 rounds standard, offering hipfire precision for aggressive plays.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the best strategy for farming points quickly in 'Black Ops 7' Zombies?

Efficient farming in "BO7" Zombies involves consistently destroying growths or cysts on power pumps which spawn each round, combined with strategic use of melee critical hits in early rounds to preserve ammo.

Players also leverage the "spore method" near spawn areas to revive perks and quickly accumulate Pack-a-Punch crystals through toxic growths, optimizing both points and resource gain early in the game for smoother Pack-a-Punch activation and weapon upgrades.

2. How can players manage the increasing difficulty of elite spawns during Pack-a-Punch activation rituals?

During activation rituals like destroying clusters on power pumps, elite zombies spawn aggressively, requiring players to prioritize mobility, crowd control traps, and use of upgraded weapons with enhanced fire rates or area damage. Utilizing the trap immediately in special rounds and staying in open areas for better maneuverability helps avoid being cornered and ensures the rituals proceed without fatal interruptions.

3. Are there any advantages to upgrading Ol' Tessie besides accessing Pack-a-Punch?

Yes, upgrading Ol' Tessie provides benefits beyond unlocking Pack-a-Punch. Leveling the vehicle improves its durability and mobility across the map, allowing faster access to resource nodes, ritual areas, and escape routes. It also ensures sustained support for cooperative play, with better vehicle control aiding strategic positioning during high-intensity zombie waves.

4. Can weapon upgrades be combined with other in-game mechanics for enhanced performance?

Absolutely. Pack-a-Punch upgrades synergize effectively with perks such as Double Tap to increase firing rates and ammo efficiency, and with weapon-specific builds through the crafting system.

Players can customize loadouts combining PAP tiers with elemental mods or build codes, creating versatile weapons that adapt to various zombie types and map challenges, maximizing survivability and damage output.