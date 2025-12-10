The Engwe Engine Pro 2.0 showed up at my house a while back, and it's become my fav cargo ebike for hauling groceries and other gear around town.

It compares favorably to the RadExpand 5 foldable bike in my real-world usage, getting me up hills and across town with aplomb. It folds fairly easily, too, and it does fit into the back of my Nissan Leaf EV, though it can be a tight fit. The Engine Pro 2.0 is also kind of heavy, at just under 40 kg (just under 88 pounds), which could make it a non-starter for anyone who needs to lift it up and down a lot.

It comes with a magnesium alloy integrated wheel hub motor that provides 75 Nm of torque, which is plenty strong enough to get me up the larger hills in my neighborhood. The pedal assist uses a torque sensor, which means that it measures how hard you're pushing on the pedals to adjust the amount of assist it provides. That makes for a smoother, more natural ride than a cadence-sensing system, which just knows whether you're pedaling or not.

The Engine Pro 2.0 has 160mm hydraulic disc brakes for safety, a Shimano Altus 8-speed gearing system. I rarely use more than just the top gear on any ebike; I generally use the throttle to start the bike or push up hills. Still, it's occasionally worth it to have lower gears if the hill is particularly nasty.

There's a full suspension system on the front fork as well as a rear shock, plus fat 20-inch by 4-inch tires for real good shock absorption on roads and trails. I rode it confidently in bumpy bike lanes, on gravel paths, and even on light dirt trails; it kept me upright and moving on all of these types of surfaces.

The 768 Wh, 16Ah Lithium-ion battery slots into the crossbar on the bike, which is... ok, I guess? It does feel like a good way to hide the more stealable accessory away from the public, but it can be a pain to constantly fold the bike to get out the battery to charge inside. Luckily, there's a charging port in the crossbar itself, so you can just plug the bike in right from the wall socket. I did both, depending on whether I needed it right away or could charge overnight. The battery didn't take too long to fully charge, which is a plus.

Engwe promises speeds of up to 25km/h (15.5 mph) with PAS set at 5, and a range of 110 km (about 68 miles) with it set at 1. I was able to get it up to 25 easily, both on flat roads as well as down hills. Overall, the Engine Pro 2.0 really feels powerful and capable, even when loaded with some cargo on the back.

I strapped a milk crate to the rear rack and was easily able to carry home groceries from the store; there are a couple of rear basket or trunk bag attachments available from the company. I did miss a front basket, though, but that's not a deal breaker. Interestingly, my dry bag pannier from RAD fit fairly well on the back rack, too, so you might be able to find ones that work for you as well, even if they're not offered by the company itself.

There's even a big color LCD screen that shows off all your good ride data, like speed, range, battery capacity, and the like. Having ridden bikes with less info, I found this LCD panel to be super useful on a ride.

If we're talking dollars, the Engine Pro 2.0 ends up in the same neighborhood as bikes like the RadExpand or Lectric's folding models, but the value shows up in different places. Rad and Lectric put more of their effort into keeping things lighter and easier to move around, while Engwe throws its weight behind torque, suspension, and overall grunt. That's really the trade: theirs are simpler to lift into a trunk or drag up a staircase, but the Engine Pro pushes harder up hills and feels calmer on broken pavement. For anyone hauling groceries or gear, that extra strength ends up mattering more than the number on the scale.

This ebike delivers strong torque, which helps you get up those hills or steep driveways without stress. It never felt like it was chugging too hard; it's definitely a little stronger at moving my adult frame than other ebikes I've tested.

The Engine Pro 2.0 is surprisingly foldable. I set it up folded next to the RadExpand 5 and, while the Pro seems bigger and bulkier when set up to ride, it shares almost the same dimensions when folded, making it great to stash in a garage corner, your car trunk, or even a tight stairwell at your apartment.

The fat tires are what make the RadExpand eminently rideable; the Engine Pro 2.0 takes that a step further with the addition of a full suspension system. Navigating potholes or sewer grates is a lot nicer on this bicycle, and while it doesn't feel like a performance racer, the comfy ride has me using it a lot more for commutes and errands.

Where The Engine Pro 2.0 Stumbles

The first thing you'll notice is how heavy this is. Sure, most cargo ebikes are heavy, but at almost 88 pounds, it is pretty unwieldy to move around when folded. Getting it up on my hitch-mounted bike rack is a little tricky, too, due to the weight. It's gonna take all your muscles to drop this in your trunk or get it up a set of stairs.

While the Engine Pro 2.0 is super comfy to ride, that comes with some handling trade-offs. I needed to take those super sharp corners much more slowly than with, say, a lighter bike with skinnier tires. If you're good with a cruiser-style feel when riding, you'll be fine with this.

The torque-sensing pedal assist is great, and does feel a bit more natural than a cadence-style system. That said, the pedal assist on this ebike can take a couple of seconds to kick in from a cold start, which makes a difference with such a heavy ebike. I definitely ended up relying on the throttle to get me going when stopped at lights rather than the pedal assist system. It can feel a little jerky when going from coasting to pedalling, as well.

Who is the Engwe Engine Pro 2.0 For?

If you need a workhorse of an ebike, make sure you check this solid folding cargo bike out. It's great for hauling groceries, commuting with cargo, getting up hills, and doing a mix of city and light-trail riding. If you're looking for a bike to replace your car—even once in a while—you'll find the Engine Pro 2.0 more than capable of that as well.

If you need a light, nimble ebike with quick handling, a folding bike that's easy to lift up stairs or into your trunk, you might want to look elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

In the end, what stands out about the Engine Pro 2.0 is how reliably it supports everyday riding without asking much in return. It's strong, steady, and predictable, the kind of e-bike that makes errands and short commutes feel easier instead of fussier. If your priorities lean toward capability and comfort over portability, it's a dependable choice that's easy to work into your routine.