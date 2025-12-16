Google to End Dark Web Monitoring Reports on January 15, 2026

Google dark web monitoring reports will stop functioning in early 2026. Before, this feature will immediately notify you if your email address or phone number is shared on the dark web.

This became accessible to everyone in mid-2024, but initially, only Google One subscribers could access it.

Why Google Is Pulling the Plug on Dark Web Monitoring Service?

In an email sent by Google, the reason for the discontinuation of the dark web reports is that the alerts "did not provide helpful next steps," according to user feedback.

Even though the alerts pointed out instances of compromised data and specified the type of breach that occurred, they failed to give users any useful direction on what they could do about the matter themselves.

The Spotlight Turns to Actionable Security Solutions

Google explained that the company will focus on tools with more practical and specific advice. This way, the software maker believes it can help people better react to threats instead of only warning them about possible infection.

Additionally, this development appears to signal changing priorities within the cybersecurity industry, with a focus on prevention and education instead of notifications and warnings.

Mark Your Date For Dark Web Monitoring Discontinuity

The end date for checking the latest results for the dark web will officially occur on January 15, 2026, and access to existing reports will cease on February 16, 2026, Engadget wrote.

Users who want to immediately cancel their checks can visit the "results with your info" page at Google's official website.

Prioritize Improving Your Security

Despite the dark web reports being brought to a close, protecting your data is still a very important aspect.

Measures that you should always take include updating your passwords constantly, ensuring you enforce the two-factor option for security purposes, checking your financial accounts for any suspicious activities, and employing data protection services for your identity.

In the age where dark web scammers can access and steal your confidential information anytime, it's always important to be vigilant and knowledgeable about the security tools that can prevent you from becoming a victim.