Google's Pixel Launcher Search Gets Controversial AI Overhaul

Pixel Launcher has received numerous praises due to the consolidated search function that allows users to find apps, contacts, phone settings, and search results all from the home screen. Google, however, has rolled out an upgraded search experience powered by the Google app, dubbed the November 2025 Feature Drop. The tech giant asserts this as an "updated home screen search bar."

Earlier, clicking on the Pixel search widget opens up the Pixel Launcher's search option. This made seamless search operations on the device possible without taking up the entire screen. However, the replacement appears to be "something worse."

Transition to Search via Google App Power

Before Pixel Launcher, there was Google One Launcher, which had existed for a decade. It was shut down in late April 2023 to pave the way for the new launcher.

As pointed out in a 9to5Google report, the latest changes have instead started to point the search bar on the homepage to a function of the Google app. This development was first presumed to be a bug.

However, Google has since confirmed that this was not a bug. Instead, it was an adjustment on purpose. This change aims to enhance direct access to the AI mode and recommend applications on the homepage.

Although this new way of doing things is big on AI, web-based search results, and more, it also loses several important features that were necessary for search to be effective in the Pixel Launcher. This is because users can't search device settings, applications, or contacts right from the home screen.

The new search, performed through the Google app, fills the whole screen, unlike the Pixel Launcher search tool.

Why Are Users Concerned About This?

Android Police described the new change as a "noticeable downgrade" for Pixel owners who value fast and comprehensive searches throughout the entire device.

When Google replaced the Pixel Launcher's original search function with one powered by Google's app, it squashed the fast and flexible functionality of the original for the sake of AI and browsing capabilities.

At the same time, this move further blurs the line between Pixel phones and other Android devices, stripping the Pixel Launcher of one of its few good features and removing direct search access from the app drawer altogether.